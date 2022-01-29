How to Bet the AFC Championship in Florida | FL Sports Betting Offers

Florida sports betting is still on the path towards legalization but football fans can still place bets on the AFC Championship Game with some of the best online sportsbooks. After leading the Bengals to their first postseason win in over 30 years, Joe Burrow has Cincinnati just one win away from Super Bowl 2022. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be trying to make their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the AFC Championship Game in Florida and where to get the best FL sports betting offers.

Below, we’ll break down where to bet on the AFC Championship Game in Florida and how to claim up to $5,875 in free bonus cash.

How To Bet On The AFC Championship Game In Florida

Claiming free bets and sports betting offers in Florida has never been easier.

To learn how to bet on the AFC Championship game in Florida, check out our step-by-step guide:

Choose the best bonus offer on this page

Click the link to claim the Florida sports betting bonus

Sign up with the sportsbook using accurate account details

Make a qualifying deposit

Claim your free bonus cash

Place your free AFC Championship Game bet

Below, we’ll go over a list of Florida betting offers from the best Super Bowl betting sites.

BetOnline AFC Championship Florida Sports Betting Offer:

$50 Risk-Free Bet On The AFC Championship

One of the best sportsbooks for NFL betting contests, BetOnline also offers a wide variety of free bets on the AFC Championship Game. After signing up, members can place a risk-free bet worth up to $50 on the AFC Championship Game when using your smartphone or tablet. New users can also cash in on a welcome bonus offer worth up to $1,000 in free bonus cash, along with a $25 risk-free player props wager and a $25 free live bet. To claim the BetOnline sign-up bonus and your free AFC Championship Game bets, click the link below.

New members only. Risk-free bet promotion is only valid for your first ever sports bet on a smartphone or tablet. If your first ever mobile bet loses, you are eligible for reimbursement for up to $50. Terms and conditions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

BetUS AFC Championship Florida Sports Betting Offer:

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125

An industry-leader in online sports betting, BetUS has some of the best sports betting offers in Oklahoma. NFL fans can sign up for a BetUS account and cash in a welcome bonus offer that matches 125 percent of their first deposit, up to $3,125. With great AFC Championship Game odds and a wide variety of props bets for the Bengals Chiefs game, it is one of the best places for football fans to start betting online. Sign up using the link below to claim your free bonus cash.

New members only. $50 minimum deposit. Receive a 125% bonus worth up to $3,125 on your first deposit. The bonus is split into a 100% sports betting bonus worth up to $2,500 and a 25% casino bonus worth up to $625. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

MyBookie AFC Championship Florida Sports Betting Offer:

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000

No matter what you want to bet on in the Bengals vs Chiefs game, MyBookie is a great place to get started. At MyBookie, new users can double their first deposit, up to $1,000. Members can use their bonus cash to place free bets on the AFC Championship Game, including Joe Burrow player props and Patrick Mahomes props. To claim your free bonus cash, click the link below.

New members only. $50 minimum deposit. Receive a 100% deposit match worth up to $1,000 in free bets. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

Bovada AFC Championship Florida Sports Betting Offer:

75% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $750

When it comes to Super Bowl props, Bovada is your best bet. The sportsbook offers competitive AFC Championship Game odds, along with a wide variety of props. New members who sign up to Bovada can receive a Bitcoin betting bonus worth up to $750 for the Bengals vs Chiefs game. This particular bonus is a 75% deposit bonus that is available only when depositing with Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. To claim this Florida sports betting bonus, click below.

For new users only. Bonus can only be claimed once per user on their first qualifying deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Bovada matched 75% of the first deposit of this method up to $750. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

About Nick Raffoul Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more. View all posts by Nick Raffoul

