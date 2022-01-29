Ja’Marr Chase NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Championship Round

The Cincinnati Bengals are the biggest surprise team remaining in the NFL playoffs. The Bengals’ surprising playoff run continues in KC today. The franchise is just one win away from playing in its first Super Bowl since the 1989 season. The performance of QB Joe Burrow and WR Je’Marr Chase has propelled the squad to the AFC Championship game. NFL sportsbooks are offering a large selection of prop bets including Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase props.

Below we will discuss the best props bets along with the sportsbooks offering these wagers. Keep in mind, these NFL sportsbooks offer lucrative welcome bonuses, allowing you to take advantage of free bonus money when placing your prop bets. BetUs offers a welcome bonus of up to $3125.

Ja’Marr Chase Props/NFL Player Props + Free Picks

BetUS Chase Props

Ja’Marr Chase Total Receptions: Over 5.5 (-155)/Under 5.5 (+125)

Ja’Marr Chase: Receiving Yards: Over 87.5 (-115)/Under 87.5 (-115)

Ja’Marr Chase: Longest Reception: Over 27.5 (-125)/Under 27.5 (-105)

Player to Score First TD in the game? Ja’Marr Chase (+900)

BetOnline Chase Props

Ja’Marr Chase Total Receptions: Over 7(-114)

Ja’Marr Chase Total Receiving yards: Over 87 (-115)

Ja’Marr Chase Touchdowns: 1+ (-111) 2+ (+450) 3+ (+2400)

Bovada Chase Props

Who Will Record the Most Receiving Yards in the Game? Ja’Marr Chase (+125)

Ja’Marr Chase Total Receiving Yards: Over 88.5 (-105)/ Under 88.5 (-125)

Ja’Marr Chase Total Receptions: Over 5.5 (-165)/Under 5.5 (+125)

Ja’Marr Chase Longest Receptions: Over 28.5 (-125)/ Under 28.5 (-105)

Ja’Marr Chase Playoff Stats

Ja’Marr Chase had a great regular season and has been every better in the playoffs. The 21-year old star accumulated a stellar 1455 receiving yards in regular-season play and has made a total of 18 catches for a whopping 225 yards in the Bengals’ playoff victories against the Raiders and Titans. Can the talented WR have a big impact against a strong Chiefs’ defense on Sunday afternoon?

About Adam Adam has a diploma in marketing and finance. He has a passion for the investing and sports betting industries. Adam believes in exploring advanced and analytical data to gain the best possible advantage, whether he is investing or predicting the outcomes of sporting events. View all posts by Adam

Read next