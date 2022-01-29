Jimmy Garoppolo NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Championship Round

The San Francisco 49ers continue to get the job done. They have been labeled as the large dog in their playoff victories against the Cowboys and Packers. The franchise is one win away from making its second Super Bowl appearance in the last three years. Jimmy Garoppolo won’t dazzle his opponents but is steady. He has led his team to victory despite not recording a touchdown pass in his two playoff games. Continue reading to discover the several Jimmy Garoppolo props offered by NFL sportsbooks.

There are plenty of reasons to bet on the NFC Championship game. Several of the top NFL sportsbooks are offering attractive welcome bonuses for new users. Be sure to take advantage of the bonus cash when placing your NFL prop bets this weekend.

Jimmy Garoppolo Player Props/NFL Player Props + Free Picks

ROT JIMMY GAROPPOLO (SF) TOTAL COMPLETIONS MONEYLINE 621 10-15 +350 622 16-20 +275 623 21-25 +250 624 26-30 +400 625 31-35 +700 626 36-40 +1400 627 41+ +2800

Jimmy Garoppolo Total Passing Yards: Over 225.5 (-115) Under 225.5 (-115)

Jimmy Garoppolo Total Touchdown Passes: Over 1.5 (+110) Under 1.5 (-150)

Jimmy Garoppolo Total Passing Attempts: Over 30.5 (-100) Under 30.5 (-130)

Jimmy Garoppolo Passing Yards: Over 224 (-114), Over 234 (-102), Over 244 (+108)

Jimmy Garoppolo Pass Completions: Over 19 (-205), Over 20 (-175), Over 21 (-101)

Jimmy Garoppolo Touchdown Passes: Over 2 (+120), Over 3 (-438)

Most Passing Yards: Matthew Stafford vs. Jimmy Garoppolo: Stafford (-435), Garoppolo (+250)

Jimmy Garoppolo Total Pass Attempts: Over 29.5 (-115) Under 29.5 (-115)

Jimmy Garoppolo Total Completions: Over 20.5 (-100) Under 20.5 (-130)

Jimmy Garoppolo Total Passing Yards: 229.5 (-110) Under 229.5 (-120)

Jimmy Garoppolo Total Interceptions Thrown: Over 0.5 (-160) Under 0.5 (+120)

Jimmy Garoppolo Stats

Jimmy Garoppolo is an established veteran but had an inconsistent regular season. The 30-year old QB finished the regular season with 3810 passing yards accompanied by a 20:12 TD to INT ratio. He hasn’t been a huge threat in playoff action either, posting a total of 303 passing yards against the Cowboys and Packers. Also, Garoppolo has yet to register a touchdown pass, however, the 49ers’ offense does not pass nearly as often as most teams. Can Jimmy Garoppolo have his best game of the playoffs on Sunday?

About Adam Adam has a diploma in marketing and finance. He has a passion for the investing and sports betting industries. Adam believes in exploring advanced and analytical data to gain the best possible advantage, whether he is investing or predicting the outcomes of sporting events. View all posts by Adam

Read next