Joe Burrow NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the AFC Championship Game

With a win over the number one seed Tennessee Titans, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals come into the AFC Conference Championship Game for the first time since 1988. While Burrow didn’t throw a touchdown last week, he was still instrumental in leading the Bengals to a victory. In his first postseason debut, Burrow has thrown for 592 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. With the Bengals quarterback due for a bounce-back performance, there could be some value on Joe Burrow player props in the AFC Championship Game.
Joe Burrow Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks
BetOnline Joe Burrow Player Props
Joe Burrow To Score A TD
|
Burrow to Score a TD
|
No
|
-900
|
Yes
|
+500
Joe Burrow To Throw An Interception
|
Burrow to Throw an Interception
|
No
|
+130
|
Yes
|
-160
Joe Burrow Total Pass Attempts
|
Burrow Total Pass Attempts
|
Under 38.5 Pass Attempts
|
-125
|
Over 38.5 Pass Attempts
|
-105
BetUS Joe Burrow Player Props
Joe Burrow Total Passing Completions
|
Burrow Total Passing Completions
|
Completions
|
Odds
|
10-15
|
+900
|
16-20
|
+450
|
21-25
|
+325
|
26-30
|
+275
|
31-35
|
+350
|
36-40
|
+750
|
41+
|
+1200
Joe Burrow Total Passing Yards
|
Burrow Total Passing Yards
|
Passing Yards
|
Odds
|
0-200
|
+700
|
201-225
|
+1000
|
226-250
|
+850
|
251-275
|
+600
|
276-300
|
+450
|
301-325
|
+550
|
326-350
|
+650
|
351+
|
+275
Bovada Joe Burrow Player Props
Joe Burrow Total Pass Completions
|
Burrow Pass Completions
|
Over (24.5)
|
Under (24.6)
|
-114
|
-114
Joe Burrow Passing TDs
|
Burrow Passing TDs
|
Over (1.5)
|
Under (1.5)
|
-204
|
+154
Joe Burrow Passing Yards
|
Burrow Passing Yards
|
Over (294.5)
|
Under (294.5)
|
-114
|
-114
Joe Burrow Stats | Divisional Round
After defeating the Tennessee Titans with a walk-off field goal, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals continue their Cinderella playoff run on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow is coming off a quiet game against the Titans, completing 28-of-37 passes for 348 yards and one interception. Can Burrow bounce back with a big game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon?Read next
