Joe Burrow NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the AFC Championship Game

With a win over the number one seed Tennessee Titans, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals come into the AFC Conference Championship Game for the first time since 1988. While Burrow didn’t throw a touchdown last week, he was still instrumental in leading the Bengals to a victory. In his first postseason debut, Burrow has thrown for 592 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. With the Bengals quarterback due for a bounce-back performance, there could be some value on Joe Burrow player props in the AFC Championship Game.

Read on to learn more about some of the Joe Burrow props available at the best Super Bowl betting sites.

Joe Burrow Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

Joe Burrow To Score A TD

Burrow to Score a TD No -900 Yes +500

Joe Burrow To Throw An Interception

Burrow to Throw an Interception No +130 Yes -160

Joe Burrow Total Pass Attempts

Burrow Total Pass Attempts Under 38.5 Pass Attempts -125 Over 38.5 Pass Attempts -105

BetUS Joe Burrow Player Props

Joe Burrow Total Passing Completions

Burrow Total Passing Completions Completions Odds 10-15 +900 16-20 +450 21-25 +325 26-30 +275 31-35 +350 36-40 +750 41+ +1200

Joe Burrow Total Passing Yards

Burrow Total Passing Yards Passing Yards Odds 0-200 +700 201-225 +1000 226-250 +850 251-275 +600 276-300 +450 301-325 +550 326-350 +650 351+ +275

Bovada Joe Burrow Player Props

Joe Burrow Total Pass Completions

Burrow Pass Completions Over (24.5) Under (24.6) -114 -114

Joe Burrow Passing TDs

Burrow Passing TDs Over (1.5) Under (1.5) -204 +154

Joe Burrow Passing Yards

Burrow Passing Yards Over (294.5) Under (294.5) -114 -114

Joe Burrow Stats | Divisional Round

After defeating the Tennessee Titans with a walk-off field goal, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals continue their Cinderella playoff run on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow is coming off a quiet game against the Titans, completing 28-of-37 passes for 348 yards and one interception. Can Burrow bounce back with a big game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon?

