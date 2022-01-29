eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Joe Burrow NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the AFC Championship Game

Gia Nguyen
Last updated

How to bet on Joe Burrow Props for the AFC Championship Game

With a win over the number one seed Tennessee Titans, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals come into the AFC Conference Championship Game for the first time since 1988. While Burrow didn’t throw a touchdown last week, he was still instrumental in leading the Bengals to a victory. In his first postseason debut, Burrow has thrown for 592 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. With the Bengals quarterback due for a bounce-back performance, there could be some value on Joe Burrow player props in the AFC Championship Game.

Joe Burrow Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

BetOnline Joe Burrow Player Props

Joe Burrow To Score A TD

Burrow to Score a TD

No

-900

Yes

+500

Joe Burrow To Throw An Interception

Burrow to Throw an Interception

No

+130

Yes

-160

Joe Burrow Total Pass Attempts

Burrow Total Pass Attempts

Under 38.5 Pass Attempts

-125

Over 38.5 Pass Attempts

-105

BetUS Joe Burrow Player Props

Joe Burrow Total Passing Completions

Burrow Total Passing Completions

Completions

Odds

10-15

+900

16-20

+450

21-25

+325

26-30

+275

31-35

+350

36-40

+750

41+

+1200

Joe Burrow Total Passing Yards

Burrow Total Passing Yards

Passing Yards

Odds

0-200

+700

201-225

+1000

226-250

+850

251-275

+600

276-300

+450

301-325

+550

326-350

+650

351+

+275

Bovada Joe Burrow Player Props 

Joe Burrow Total Pass Completions

Burrow Pass Completions

Over (24.5)

Under (24.6)

-114

-114

Joe Burrow Passing TDs

Burrow Passing TDs

Over (1.5)

Under (1.5)

-204

+154

Joe Burrow Passing Yards

Burrow Passing Yards

Over (294.5)

Under (294.5)

-114

-114

 

Joe Burrow Stats | Divisional Round

After defeating the Tennessee Titans with a walk-off field goal, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals continue their Cinderella playoff run on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow is coming off a quiet game against the Titans, completing 28-of-37 passes for 348 yards and one interception. Can Burrow bounce back with a big game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon?

