Matthew Stafford NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Championship Round

The Los Angeles Rams franchise sought the missing piece of the puzzle by acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. The trade is paying immediate dividends. The veteran QB is delivering with an MVP caliber season. Stafford has played a key factor in the Rams playoff triumphs over Cardinals and Buccaneers and is determined to earn his first career Super Bowl title. Below we will help you identify the best Matthew Stafford props for Sunday’s showdown with the 49ers in addition to where you can place your bets.

Matthew Stafford Total Completions: Over 23.5 (-125) Under 23.5 (-105)

Matthew Stafford Total Passing Yards: Over 279.5 (-115) Under 279.5 (-115)

Matthew Stafford Touchdown Passes: Over 1.5 (-240) Under 1.5 (+165)

Matthew Stafford Longest Completion: Over 39.5 (-115) Under 39.5 (-115)

Matthew Stafford Total Interceptions: Over 1.5 (-125) Under 1.5 (-105)

Matthew Stafford Total Pass Completions: Over 24.5 (+100)

Matthew Stafford Total Passing Yards: Over 279.5 (-115) Under 279.5 (-115)

Matthew Stafford to Finish With Over 9.5 Rushing Yards (+225)

Matthew Stafford to Collect Over 325.5 Passing Yards (+225)

Matthew Stafford Total Completions: Over 24.5 (-115) Under 24.5 (-115)

Matthew Stafford Total Passing Yards Over 285.5 (-110) Under (-120)

Matthew Stafford Total Interceptions Throws: Over 0.5 (-135) Under 0.5 (+105)

Matthew Stafford Total TD Passes: Over 2.5 (+140) Under 2.5 (-185)

Matthew Stafford Stats

It’s been a sparkling display of talent from Rams’ star QB Matthew Stafford all season. The 33-year old accrued 4886 passing yards accompanied by a 41:17 TD to INT ratio. Stafford has continued his dominance in the playoffs, registering 568 yards with four touchdowns. Can Stafford post another stellar performance against a familiar opponent in the 49ers on Sunday? Have your say with Matthew Stafford props.

