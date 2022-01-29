eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Patrick Mahomes NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the AFC Championship Game

Gia Nguyen
Last updated

How To Bet on Patrick Mahomes Player Props During The AFC Championship Game

After an uncharacteristic regular season, Patrick Mahomes has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the NFL playoffs. The reigning AFC Champions, Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs look to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for a third straight season this Sunday against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. With season-high rushing yards and QBR of 89.5 over two playoff games, many football fans will be looking to cash in on Patrick Mahomes player props this weekend.

Below, we’ll go over some Patrick Mahomes player props at the best Super Bowl betting sites.

Patrick Mahomes Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

BetOnline Patrick Mahomes Player Props

Patrick Mahomes To Score A TD

Mahomes to Score a TD
No -145
Yes +200

Patrick Mahomes To Throw An Interception

Mahomes to Throw an Interception
No -145
Yes +115

Patrick Mahomes Total Pass Attempts

Mahomes Total Pass Attempts
Under 38.5 Pass Attempts -125
Over 38.5 Pass Attempts -105

 

BetUS Patrick Mahomes Player Props

Patrick Mahomes Total Completions

Mahomes Total Completions
Completions Odds
10-15 +1200
16-20 +600
21-25 +300
26-30 +250
31-35 +325
36-40 +700
41+ +1100

Patrick Mahomes Total Passing Yards

Mahomes Total Passing Yards
Passing Yards Odds
0-200 +800
201-225 +1200
226-250 +900
251-275 +600
276-300 +450
301-325 +500
326-350 +550
351+ +275

 

Bovada Patrick Mahomes Player Props

Patrick Mahomes Total Pass Completions

Mahomes Pass Completions
Over (26.5) Under (26.5)
-102 -127

Patrick Mahomes Passing TDs

Mahomes Passing TDs
Over (2.5) Under (2.5)
-108 -120

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards

Mahomes Passing Yards
Over (294.5) Under (294.5)
-114 -114

 

Patrick Mahomes Stats | Divisional Round

In classic Kansas City Chiefs fashion, Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field with only 13 seconds left on the clock to defeat the red-hot Buffalo Bills last weekend. Mahomes completed 33-of-44 passes for 378 yards with three touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Is Mahomes primed for another big game in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon?

