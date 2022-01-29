Patrick Mahomes NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the AFC Championship Game

After an uncharacteristic regular season, Patrick Mahomes has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the NFL playoffs. The reigning AFC Champions, Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs look to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for a third straight season this Sunday against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. With season-high rushing yards and QBR of 89.5 over two playoff games, many football fans will be looking to cash in on Patrick Mahomes player props this weekend.
Below, we’ll go over some Patrick Mahomes player props at the best Super Bowl betting sites.
Patrick Mahomes Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks
BetOnline Patrick Mahomes Player Props
Patrick Mahomes To Score A TD
|Mahomes to Score a TD
|No
|-145
|Yes
|+200
Patrick Mahomes To Throw An Interception
|Mahomes to Throw an Interception
|No
|-145
|Yes
|+115
Patrick Mahomes Total Pass Attempts
|Mahomes Total Pass Attempts
|Under 38.5 Pass Attempts
|-125
|Over 38.5 Pass Attempts
|-105
BetUS Patrick Mahomes Player Props
Patrick Mahomes Total Completions
|Mahomes Total Completions
|Completions
|Odds
|10-15
|+1200
|16-20
|+600
|21-25
|+300
|26-30
|+250
|31-35
|+325
|36-40
|+700
|41+
|+1100
Patrick Mahomes Total Passing Yards
|Mahomes Total Passing Yards
|Passing Yards
|Odds
|0-200
|+800
|201-225
|+1200
|226-250
|+900
|251-275
|+600
|276-300
|+450
|301-325
|+500
|326-350
|+550
|351+
|+275
Bovada Patrick Mahomes Player Props
Patrick Mahomes Total Pass Completions
|Mahomes Pass Completions
|Over (26.5)
|Under (26.5)
|-102
|-127
Patrick Mahomes Passing TDs
|Mahomes Passing TDs
|Over (2.5)
|Under (2.5)
|-108
|-120
Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards
|Mahomes Passing Yards
|Over (294.5)
|Under (294.5)
|-114
|-114
Patrick Mahomes Stats | Divisional Round
In classic Kansas City Chiefs fashion, Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field with only 13 seconds left on the clock to defeat the red-hot Buffalo Bills last weekend. Mahomes completed 33-of-44 passes for 378 yards with three touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Is Mahomes primed for another big game in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon?Read next
