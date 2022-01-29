Patrick Mahomes NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the AFC Championship Game

After an uncharacteristic regular season, Patrick Mahomes has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the NFL playoffs. The reigning AFC Champions, Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs look to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for a third straight season this Sunday against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. With season-high rushing yards and QBR of 89.5 over two playoff games, many football fans will be looking to cash in on Patrick Mahomes player props this weekend.

Below, we’ll go over some Patrick Mahomes player props at the best Super Bowl betting sites.

Patrick Mahomes Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

Patrick Mahomes To Score A TD

Mahomes to Score a TD No -145 Yes +200

Patrick Mahomes To Throw An Interception

Mahomes to Throw an Interception No -145 Yes +115

Patrick Mahomes Total Pass Attempts

Mahomes Total Pass Attempts Under 38.5 Pass Attempts -125 Over 38.5 Pass Attempts -105

Patrick Mahomes Total Completions

Mahomes Total Completions Completions Odds 10-15 +1200 16-20 +600 21-25 +300 26-30 +250 31-35 +325 36-40 +700 41+ +1100

Patrick Mahomes Total Passing Yards

Mahomes Total Passing Yards Passing Yards Odds 0-200 +800 201-225 +1200 226-250 +900 251-275 +600 276-300 +450 301-325 +500 326-350 +550 351+ +275

Patrick Mahomes Total Pass Completions

Mahomes Pass Completions Over (26.5) Under (26.5) -102 -127

Patrick Mahomes Passing TDs

Mahomes Passing TDs Over (2.5) Under (2.5) -108 -120

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards

Mahomes Passing Yards Over (294.5) Under (294.5) -114 -114

Patrick Mahomes Stats | Divisional Round

In classic Kansas City Chiefs fashion, Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field with only 13 seconds left on the clock to defeat the red-hot Buffalo Bills last weekend. Mahomes completed 33-of-44 passes for 378 yards with three touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Is Mahomes primed for another big game in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon?

About Gia Nguyen View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next