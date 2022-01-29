Travis Kelce NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting set to host the AFC Championship for the fourth straight year, which sets a new NFL record. Outside of Patrick Mahomes, their success, in large part, can be credited to Travis Kelce. He is the best TE in football, which makes betting all Travis Kelce player props tonight very exciting.
Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Travis Kelce props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Chiefs tight end, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Bengals vs Chiefs game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.
Travis Kelce Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks
BetOnline Kelce Props
Receiving Yards: 78.5 – Over (-114) | Under (-114)
At Least:
- 79 (-114)
- 89 (+108)
- 99 (+127)
- 109 (+148)
- 119 (+187)
- 129 (+254)
- 139 (+341)
- 149 (+446)
Total Receptions: 6.5 – Over (+104) | Under (-135)
At Least:
- 7 (+104)
- 8 (+121)
- 9 (+242)
- 10 (+504)
- 11 (+989)
Touchdowns: At Least 1 (-143) / 2 (+350) / 3 (+1900)
First Touchdown Scorer: +550
Most Receiving Yards in Game: +300
Most Receiving Yards Championship Weekend: +550
Super Bowl LVI MVP: +2000
Bovada Kelce Props
23.5 Longest Reception: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
Touchdowns: At Least 1 (-143) / 2 (+350) / 3 (+1900)
First Touchdown Scorer: +550
Most Receiving Yards in Game: +300
Most Receiving Yards Championship Weekend: +550
50.5 ALT Receiving Yards: Over (-500) | Under (+300)
150.5 ALT Receiving Yards: Over (+600) | Under (-1200)
BetUS Kelce Props
76.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
6.5 Total Receptions: Over (+110) | Under (-140)
23.5 Longest Reception: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
Total Touchdowns: At Least: 1 (-145) / 2 (+375) / 3 (+1600)
Travis Kelce Stats | Divisional Round
It can be important to see how the talented tight end played last week when you're placing your Travis Kelce player props for the Championship Round. During his Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Kelce reeled in eight receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown. His longest reception was 25 yards. It was a standard performance for what we have all come to expect from Kelce. Will he beat it Sunday?
