Tyreek Hill NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting set to host the AFC Championship for the fourth straight year, which sets a new NFL record. Outside of Patrick Mahomes, their success, in large part, can be credited to Tyreek Hill. He is the fastest WR in football, which makes betting all Tyreek Hill player props very exciting.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Tyreek Hill props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Chiefs wide receiver, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Bengals vs Chiefs game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

Tyreek Hill Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

79.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

At Least:

80 (-114)

90 (+108)

100 (+127)

110 (+148)

120 (+168)

130 (+229)

140 (+309)

150 (+411)

6.5 Total Receptions: Over (-123) | Under (-105)

At Least:

7 (-123)

8 (+104)

9 (+170)

10 (+282)

11 (+400)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (-143) / 2 (+350) / 3 (+1900)

First Touchdown Scorer: +650

Most Receiving Yards in Game: +300

Most Receiving Yards Championship Weekend: +500

Super Bowl LVI MVP: +2000

Tyreek Hill Stats | Divisional Round

It can be important to see how the talented wide receiver played last week when you’re placing your Tyreek Hill player props for the AFC Championship. During his Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Hill reeled in 11 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown. His longest reception was 64 yards. It was one of Hill’s best performances of the season. Will he be able to repeat it with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line?

