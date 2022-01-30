Cam Akers NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams are getting set to host the NFC Championship against their division rivals, the San Fransisco 49ers. This rivalry has not gone well for the Rams, as they have lost six games in a row to the 49ers when Jimmy Garoppolo starts at QB. Luckily for the Rams, they have their workhorse back in Cam Akers. The difference making running back has only played three games this season, but always shines when he’s on the field. He is a very reliable and dynamic running back, which makes betting all Cam Akers player props extremely exciting.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Cam Akers props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Rams running back, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the 49ers vs Rams game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

Cam Akers Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

17.5 Rush Attempts: Over (+102) | Under (-132)

At Least:

18 (+102)

19 (+114)

20 (+127)

21 (+141)

22 (+154)

23 (+170)

24 (+197)

57.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

At Least:

58 (-114)

68 (+108)

78 (+127)

88 (+148)

98 (+189)

108 (+254)

118 (+338)

18.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

At Least:

19 (-114)

29 (+108)

39 (+136)

49 (+229)

59 (+393)

69 (+617)

79 (+1076)

89 (+2458)

2.5 Total Receptions: Over (-156) | Under (+120)

At Least:

3 (-156)

4 (+156)

5 (+434)

6 (+1274)

7 (+2200)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (+110) / 2 (+550) / 3 (+2900)

First Touchdown Scorer: +700

Most Rushing Yards Championship Weekend: +250

18.5 Rush Attempts: Over (EVEN) | Under (-130)

57.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

18.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

2.5 Total Receptions: Over (-156) | Under (+120)

13.5 Longest Rush: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (+110) / 2 (+550) / 3 (+2900)

First Touchdown Scorer: +700

Most Rushing Yards Championship Weekend: +250

125.5 ALT Rushing Yards: Over (+500) | Under (-900)

Cam Akers Total Rushing Yards

Yards Odds 0-10 +4000 11-20 +900 21-30 +800 31-40 +700 41-50 +550 51-60 +500 61-70 +500

71-80 +650 81-90 +750 91-100 +1000 101+ +375

60.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-105) | Under (-125)

17.5 Rush Attempts: Over (-105) | Under (-125)

13.5 Longest Rushing Attempt: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

18.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

2.5 Total Receptions: Over (-150) | Under (+120)

10.5 Longest Reception: Over (-120) | Under (-110)

82.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

Total Touchdowns: At Least: 1 (-110) / 2 (+550) / 3 (+3300)

First Touchdown Scorer: +700

To Record Lost Fumble: Yes (+375) | No (-650)

Cam Akers Stats | Divisional Round

It can be important to see how the Rams running back played last week when you’re placing your Cam Akers player props for the NFC Championship. During his Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Akers carried the ball 24 times for 48 yards with two fumbles. He also reeled in three receptions for 20 yards, but has yet to score a touchdown this season. The Rams will need Akers to play his best game and protect the ball with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

