Free NFL Picks: 49ers vs Rams Prediction Odds and Betting Trends for NFC Championship Game

For the third time this season, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off on Sunday. This time, however, a spot in the Super Bowl is at stake. After each pulling off NFL betting upsets last weekend, the two NFC West Division and in-state rivals will meet in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Despite the 49ers getting the better of both regular-season meetings, the NFL betting odds and free picks favor the Rams in this trilogy matchup.

The following 49ers vs Rams NFL betting preview will provide you with the current odds, betting trends and picks for the NFC Championship Game matchup.

49ers vs Rams Free NFL Picks and Betting Preview

NFL Postseason — NFC Championship Game

San Francisco 49ers (12-7, 8-3 Away) vs. Los Angeles Rams (14-5, 6-3 Home)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Coverage: FOX

49ers vs Rams Betting Odds and Free NFL Picks Against the Spread

Moneyline: SF: (+155) | LAR: (-175)

Spread: SF: +3.5 (-115) | LAR: -3.5 (-105)

Total: 45.5 — Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via Action Network: SF: (44%) | LAR: (56%)

San Francisco 49ers Preview

It was only three weeks ago that the 49ers came to SoFi Stadium as NFL betting underdogs needing to win just to make the NFL Postseason. Now, they are coming back one win away from reaching the Super Bowl for the third time in the last three years. Kyle Shanahan and the coaching staff deserve a ton of credit for turning around what was at one point a 3-5 season.

Offensively, the Niners were hard to watch last week in the Divisional Round against Green Bay. At least quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won’t have to worry about frigid temperatures in the NFC Championship Game. This not only figures to boost his overall play but it should also be beneficial for the thumb and shoulder injuries that he is playing through. While the rushing game tandem of Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel serves as the face of the 49ers’ offense, Garoppolo notably lit up the Rams’ secondary in Week 18 as well. Each of Samuel, Brandon Qiyuk and Jauan Jennings had over 90 yards receiving in that contest.

Defensively, the keys for the 49ers to cover the NFL betting picks against the spread figure to be the same as they have been all season long: stop the run and generate a pass rush. San Francisco ranks second in adjusted defensive efficiency against the run this season. A star-studded front seven that includes Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Fred Warner was a constant presence in the Rams’ backfield in Week 18. They recorded five sacks which in turn aided the secondary in coverage. Four of the 49ers’ nine interceptions forced this season came in their two games against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Rams Preview

Other than their Week 18 loss to San Francisco, the Rams have been perfect since the start of December. Winners in seven of their last eight games played, Los Angeles will now attempt to become the second team in as many seasons to play in the Super Bowl on their home field. Of course, the Rams had to survive quite the scare last week as NFL betting underdogs. They blew a massive lead before winning in the final minute against Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has certainly proven himself capable of delivering during these playoffs. He finished with 366 yards passing in last week’s win. Of course, none of his production was as significant as the two throws he made to star receiver Cooper Kupp on the final drive. The Rams needed every bit of Kupp’s 180-yard day as they struggled mightily to run the ball. It could be more of the same in the NFC title game against the sturdy San Francisco run defense. After Cam Akers was responsible for two of the team’s four fumbles last week, it will be interesting to see whether or not Sean McVay sticks with him as the workhorse back.

Defensively, L.A. played a much better game last week than the final score indicated. However, the Niners certainly gave Aaron Donald and the unit problems during the regular season. The 49ers converted 9 of 14 third downs in their Week 18 comeback win. A similar percentage would be disastrous for the Rams’ Super Bowl aspirations and those who back them on NFL betting picks against the spread.

49ers vs Rams NFL Betting Trends

49ers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games.

Rams are 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Rams are only 17-33 ATS in their last 50 games against opponents on a winning streak of three games or more.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of the 49ers’ last eight road playoff games.

49ers are 5-1 both SU and ATS in their last six head-to-head matchups against the Rams.

49ers vs Rams Stats

San Francisco is averaging 24.4 points per game (PPG) this season (No. 14 in the NFL).

San Francisco is surrendering 20.6 PPG this season (No. 5 in the NFL).

Los Angeles is averaging 27.6 PPG this season (No. 6 in the NFL).

Los Angeles is surrendering 21.6 PPG this season (T-No. 12 in the NFL).

49ers vs Rams Prediction | Free NFL Picks

This 49ers vs Rams free NFL picks prediction uses NumberFire’s game projections. They give Los Angeles a 63.4% chance to win this NFC Championship Game matchup

Bet LAR to Win

