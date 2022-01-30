Free NFL Picks: Bengals vs Chiefs Prediction, Odds and Betting Trends for AFC Championship Game

A trip to the Super Bowl will be on the line when the Cincinnati Bengals collide with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs are already set to make some history win or lose as they will be the first team ever to host the AFC Championship Game in four straight years. After winning a thriller in the Divisional Round, the NFL betting odds view the hosts as a large favorite. Will the Bengals be able to pull off another stunner and defy the NFL picks against the spread?

The following Bengals vs Chiefs NFL betting preview will provide you with the current odds, betting trends and picks for the AFC Championship Game matchup.

Bengals vs Chiefs Free NFL Picks and Betting Preview

NFL Postseason — AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals (12-7, 6-3 Away) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (14-5, 9-2 Home)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. EST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

Coverage: CBS

Bengals vs Chiefs Betting Odds and Free NFL Picks Against the Spread

NFL betting odds for Bengals vs Chiefs are taken from BetOnline Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (+290) | KC: (-360)

Spread: CIN: +7 (-103) | KC: -7 (-117)

Total: 54.5 — Over: (-113) | Under: (-107)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via Action Network: CIN: (36%) | KC: (64%)

Cincinnati Bengals Preview

Somehow, someway, the Bengals emerged victorious on a game-winning field goal as time expired in their Divisional Round matchup against Tennessee. The victory was truly incredulous considering that the offensive line gave up a whopping nine sacks. Joe Burrow became only the second QB in NFL history to win a playoff game in which he was sacked eight times or more. It’s honestly a miracle that the second-year signal-caller is even alive after playing a full season behind this offensive front.

Of course, Burrow and the Bengals’ star-studded cast of playmakers had a massive performance in the regular-season matchup against the Chiefs. The 266-yard, 3-touchdown performance by wideout Ja’Marr Chase in that contest likely put him over the top to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Those making NFL betting picks against the spread should anticipate the Chiefs rushing four defenders on the majority of snaps. Not only is a four-man pass rush capable of beating the Bengals’ offensive line, but Burrow’s passing numbers are seismically worse when opponents drop seven in coverage as opposed to when he faces a blitz.

Kansas City Chiefs Preview

No one will soon forget the Chiefs’ thrilling overtime victory over Buffalo in the Divisional Round last week. Then again, if not for a missed field goal and extra point, the game wouldn’t have even been extended beyond regulation. Now, Kansas City is just one win away from reaching the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. While the Bengals made the most of three gift-wrapped interceptions last week, the defense will have all it can do to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the red-hot Chiefs’ offense. The fact that it still took awful officiating for the Chiefs to lose by three in the regular season matchup between the teams, a game in which Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hills combined for only 65 yards receiving, says a lot.

In that first meeting back in Week 17, the Chiefs actually ran the ball quite effectively. While the Bengals have been better statistically at defending the run, they will also be contending with two different backs in this game. Neither Clyde Edwards-Helaire nor Jerick McKinnon played in the first matchup. Kansas City will also get a huge boost in their own defensive secondary for Sunday’s NFL betting contest. After getting knocked out early in the Divisional Round with a concussion, safety Tyrann Mathieu practiced this week and is on track to play.

Bengals vs Chiefs NFL Betting Trends

Bengals are 6-0 ATS and 5-1 SU in their last six games.

Chiefs are 8-2 ATS in their last ten games.

Chiefs are 6-0 both SU and ATS in their last six home games.

Bengals are 5-1 SU in their last six head-to-head matchups against the Chiefs.

Home teams are 7-3 ATS in the last ten Bengals vs Chiefs matchups including 3-0 ATS since 2015.

Bengals vs Chiefs Stats

Cincinnati is averaging 26.6 points per game (PPG) this season (T-No. 7 in the NFL).

Cincinnati is surrendering 21.6 PPG this season (T-No. 12 in the NFL).

Kansas City is averaging 29.7 PPG this season (No. 4 in the NFL).

Kansas City is surrendering 22.2 PPG this season (T-No. 16 in the NFL).

Bengals vs Chiefs Prediction | Free NFL Picks

This Bengals vs Chiefs free NFL picks prediction uses NumberFire’s game projections. They give Kansas City a 75.4% chance to win this AFC Championship Game matchup

Bet KC to Win

