George Kittle NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the NFC Conference Championship

With the 49ers and Rams set for the NFC Championship Game, many fans will be interested in George Kittle player props on Sunday. Kittle has had some big games against the Los Angeles Rams in his career. However, he was used mostly as a decoy in San Francisco’s season-ending win over Los Angeles. In that game, he caught five of seven targets for just 10 yards in a 27-24 overtime win. Could the 49ers tight end be due for a bounce-back performance in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday?
George Kittle Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks
BetOnline George Kittle Player Prop
George Kittle To Score A TD
|
Kittle to Score a TD
|
No
|
-250
|
Yes
|
+170
BetUS George Kittle Player Props
George Kittle Total Receptions
|
Kittle Total Receptions
|
Receptions
|
Odds
|
Over (4.5)
|
-140
|
Under (4.5)
|
+110
George Kittle Total Receiving Yards
|
Kittle Total Receiving Yards
|
Receiving
|
Odds
|
Over (53.5)
|
-115
|
Under (53.5)
|
-115
George Kittle Longest Reception
|
Kittle Longest Reception
|
Longest Reception
|
Odds
|
Over (20.5)
|
-115
|
Under (20.5)
|
-115
Bovada George Kittle Player Props
George Kittle Total Receptions
|
Kittle Total Receptions
|
Receptions
|
Odds
|
Over (4.5)
|
-145
|
Under (4.5)
|
+110
George Kittle Total Receiving Yards
|
Kittle Total Receiving Yards
|
Receiving
|
Odds
|
Over (56.5)
|
-110
|
Under (56.5)
|
-120
George Kittle Longest Reception
|
Kittle Longest Reception
|
Longest Reception
|
Odds
|
Over (20.5)
|
-115
|
Under (20.5)
|
-115
George Kittle Stats | Divisional Round
Despite not finding the end zone, George Kittle contributed a strong line last weekend in San Francisco’s NFC Divisional Round win against the Green Bay Packers. Kittle hauled in four balls on six targets to finish with 63 receiving yards on the night but could be in for a bigger game this week against the NFC West-rival Rams. Will Kittle have a breakout performance in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday?
