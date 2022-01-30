How to Bet the AFC Championship in Kentucky | KY Sports Betting Offers

With the Super Bowl just a few weeks away, football fans are still waiting for sports betting in Kentucky to become legal but that doesn’t mean residents can’t get in on the action this weekend. For NFL fans wondering how to bet on the AFC Championship Game in Kentucky, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll go over some of the best places to bet on the AFC Championship Game in Kentucky and let new users know how to claim up to $5,875 in KY sports betting offers.

Read on to learn more about where to bet on the NFL Playoffs in Kentucky and how to claim free bets for the AFC Championship Game.

How To Bet On The AFC Championship Game In Kentucky

The best online sportsbooks in the US make it easy to bet on the AFC Championship Game in Kentucky. New users can sign up and claim free AFC Championship Game bets within a few minutes.

Check out our step-by-guide on how to bet on the AFC Championship Game in KY:

Choose the best Kentucky sports betting offer

Click the link to claim the KY sports betting bonus

Sign up with the sportsbook using accurate account details

Make a qualifying deposit

Receive your KY sportsbook bonus

Place your free AFC Championship Game bet

Below, we’ll go over a list of Kentucky betting offers and free bets from the best Super Bowl betting sites.

BetOnline AFC Championship Kentucky Sports Betting Betting Offer:

50% Deposit Bonus + 3 Free Bets

BetOnline is giving away three free bets and up to $1,000 in free bonus cash for new users that sign up ahead of the AFC Championship. New members can claim a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 and cash in on a risk-free $25 player props bets, a free live bet, and a free mobile sports betting offer worth up to $50. To claim your bonus cash and free AFC Championship Game bets, sign up to BetOnline by clicking the button below.

New members only. 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000, includes a minimum deposit of $55. $50 free bet promotion is only valid for your first ever sports bet on a smartphone or tablet. If your first ever mobile bet loses, you are eligible for reimbursement for up to $50. Terms and conditions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

BetUS AFC Championship Kentucky Sports Betting Betting Offer:

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125

For NFL fans looking for the biggest Kentucky sports betting bonus, BetUS is their best bet. An industry-leading sportsbook, BetUS offers new users a 125% deposit bonus worth up to $3,125. The bonus is split into a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 for sports betting and a 25% deposit bonus worth up to $625 to use at the online casino. In addition to great bonus offers, Kentucky residents can also take advantage of some of the best odds for the AFC Championship Game.

Click the button below to sign up to BetUS and claim your free KY sportsbook bonus.

New members only. $50 minimum deposit. Receive a 125% bonus worth up to $3,125 on your first deposit. The bonus is split into a 100% sports betting bonus worth up to $2,500 and a 25% casino bonus worth up to $625. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

MyBookie AFC Championship Kentucky Sports Betting Betting Offer:

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000

For NFL fans looking for the best all-around sports betting experience, MyBookie is a great place to sign up. MyBookie has excellent AFC Championship Game odds, along with a wide variety of contests, free bets and bonuses. New members can sign up for MyBookie and get a 100 percent welcome bonus offer worth up to $1,000, allowing them to double their first deposit. To cash in on this limited-time offer for the AFC Championship Game, click the button below.

New members only. $50 minimum deposit. Receive a 100% deposit match worth up to $1,000 in free bets. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

Bovada AFC Championship Kentucky Sports Betting Betting Offer:

75% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $750

Great for NFL fans in Kentucky that want to bet using cryptocurrency, Bovada rewards members that deposit with Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash by offering a 75% deposit bonus worth up to $750. Members can use their bonus cash to place free AFC Championship Game bets in Kentucky and cash in on some of the best props betting options in the industry. At Bovada, members can benefit from excellent NFL odds, along with essential features like #WhatsYaWager, which allows bettors to request odds for custom bets. To claim your Bitcoin betting bonus at Bovada, click the button below.

For new users only. Bonus can only be claimed once per user on their first qualifying deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Bovada matched 75% of the first deposit of this method up to $750. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

