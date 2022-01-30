How To Bet On The NFC Championship Game in North Carolina

North Carolina sports betting is legal through the tribal casinos, but for those who are looking to bet on the NFC championship, the best way to do so is with online betting sites. The NFC championship game this year is the second post-season meeting between the division rival San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. The Rams picked up the NFC West division championship in 2021, however, the Rams lost both of their regular-season meetings with the Niners. The meeting marks the first time that a conference championship game will be hosted at the same stadium as the Super Bowl.

This article will go over the best ways to bet the NFC Championship Game in North Carolina, and where to find the best NC online betting site offers.

Let’s break down where to bet on the NFC championship game in North Carolina, and how to claim up to $5,800 in free bonus cash.

How To Bet On The NFC Championship Game In North Carolina



Getting free bets and online betting offers in North Carolina is easier now than ever before.

Check out this step-by-step guide to learn how to bet on the NFC Championship game in North Carolina.

Browse this page for the best bonus offers

Click the link and claim the North Carolina online betting site bonus

Sign up with the online betting site of your choosing

Make a deposit based on the terms and conditions of the bonus you are choosing

Claim your free online sportsbook bonus

Place your free bet on the NFC Championship

Continue reading for a full list of North Carolina betting offers from some of the best Super Bowl betting sites.

BetOnline NFC Championship North Carolina Sports Betting Offer:

$50 Risk-Free Bet On The NFC Championship

With BetOnline, new users can take advantage of a welcome bonus offer of up to $1,000 in free bets, while also cashing in on a $25 risk-free player prop wager, and a $25 free live bet. BetOnline is one of the best online betting sites for NFL wagering, while also offering a wide variety of perks for it’s members. To claim these perks, sign-up with BetOnline and get your free NFC Championship game bets. Click the link below.

This offer is for new customers only. The risk-free bet promotion is only valid for your first sports bet on a smartphone or tablet. If your first ever mobile wager loses, you are eligible for a refund of up to $50. Terms and conditions apply. Bet responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

BetUS NFC Championship North Carolina Sports Betting Offer:

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125

BetUS has become a leader in the online sports betting space and delivers its customers some of the best offers for the NFC Championship game. NFL bettors can earn 125 percent of their first deposit in bonus money of up to $3,125. The NFC Championship game between the Rams and Niners offers some get opportunities for sports bettors, as well as great player prop and game prop odds. Sign up with the link below to claim all of your free bonus offers from BetUS.

This promotion is for new customers only and comes with a $50 minimum deposit. Bettors can receive a 125% bonus of up to $3,125 on their first deposit. This bonus is split between a 100% bonus for sports betting of up to $2,5000, and a 25% casino bonus worth up to $625. Terms and conditions apply, Please bet responsibly. 18+

MyBookie NFC Championship North Carolina Sports Betting Offer:

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000

Whether you’re a start-up bettor or a professional gambler looking to get action on the NFC Championship game in North Carolina. If you’re looking for some of the best free bets and bonus offers in the online betting space, MyBookie is the first place to start looking. MyBookier offers new users a chance to double their first deposit of up to $1,000. Customers can use their bonus cash to place free bets on the NFC Championship Game, including player props on Jimmy Garoppolo and Matthew Stafford. To claim these offers and get free bonus cash, click the link below.

This offer is for new members only and comes with a $50 minimum deposit. Bettors receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in free bets. Terms and conditions apply, please wager responsibly. 18+

Bovada NFC Championship North Carolina Sports Betting Offer:

75% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $750

When it comes to betting on the NFC championship game in North Carolina, there’s no better option than Bovada. Bovada’s online betting site offers competitive odds on the NFC championship game between the Niners and Rams, along with player props and game props for the two big games on Championship Sunday. New Bovada customers can receive a bonus of up to $750 when they deposit with Bitcoin. To claim this North Carolina sportsbook bonus, click the link below.

This offer is for new customers only. The bonus can only be claimed when making a deposit with Bitcoin or Bitcoin cash, and can only be claimed upon your first deposit using this method. Bovada will match up to 75% of your first deposit, up to $750. Terms and conditions apply, please bet responsibly. 18+

