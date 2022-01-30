Odell Beckham Jr. NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams are getting set to host the NFC Championship against their division rivals, the San Fransisco 49ers. This rivalry has not gone well for the Rams, as they have lost six games in a row to the 49ers when Jimmy Garoppolo starts at QB. Luckily for the Rams, they now have Odell Beckham Jr. who has been phenomenal in his short time with LA. He is one of the most unpredictable wide receivers in football, which makes betting all Odell Beckham Jr. player props very exciting.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Odell Beckham Jr. props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Rams wide receiver, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the 49ers vs Rams game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

Odell Beckham Jr. Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

55.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-123) | Under (-105)

At Least:

56 (-123)

66 (EVEN)

76 (+121)

86 (+156)

96 (+229)

106 (+321)

116 (+437)

126 (+573)

4.5 Total Receptions: Over (+104) | Under (-135)

At Least:

5 (+104)

6 (+198)

7 (+455)

8 (+1118)

9 (+2292)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (+129) / 2 (+650) / 3 (+4400)

First Touchdown Scorer: +800

Most Receiving Yards in Game: +650

Most Receiving Yards Championship Weekend: +1400

Super Bowl LVI MVP: +4000

Odell Beckham Jr. Stats | Divisional Round

It can be important to see how the talented wide receiver played last week when you’re placing your Odell Beckham Jr. player props for the NFC Championship. During his Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, OBJ reeled in six receptions for 69 yards, but did not score a touchdown. His longest reception was 20 yards. It was a standard OBJ performance compared to what we’ve seen him do for the Rams this season. Will he be able to shine with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line?

