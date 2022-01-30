Tee Higgins NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Arrowhead Stadium tonight as they look to continue their Cinderella run to Super Bowl LVI. As the number two option in an elite recieving core, the Benglas success, in large part, can be credited to Tee Higgins. He is the biggest WR on the field in most games he plays, and still managed over 1000 yards and 6 TDs despite being team mates with the phenomenal Ja’Marr Chase. His size and reliability makes betting all Tee Higgins player props very exciting.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Tee Higgins props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Bengals wide receiver, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Bengals vs Chiefs game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

Tee Higgins Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

73.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

At Least:

74 (-114)

84 (+108)

94 (+127)

104 (+148)

114 (+179)

124 (+240)

134 (+316)

144 (+409)

5.5 Total Receptions: Over (+110) | Under (-143)

At Least:

6 (+110)

7 (+131)

8 (+247)

9 (+479)

10 (+877)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (+140) / 2 (+700) / 3 (+5400)

First Touchdown Scorer: +1200

Most Receiving Yards in Game: +400

Most Receiving Yards Championship Weekend: +700

Super Bowl LVI MVP: +10000

Tee Higgins Stats | Divisional Round

It can be important to see how the massive and talented wide receiver played last week when you’re placing your Tee Higgins player props for the AFC Championship. During his Divisional Round matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Higgins reeled in seven receptions for 92 yards, but did not score a touchdown. His longest reception was 22 yards. It was an average performance for Higgins this season. Will he be able to out do himself with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line?

