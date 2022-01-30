Tyler Boyd NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Arrowhead Stadium tonight as they look to continue their Cinderella run to Super Bowl LVI. As the tenured and most experienced option in an elite recieving core, the Benglas success, in large part, can be credited to Tyler Boyd. He is the third option on this Bengals team, but is good enough to be the top guy on many NFL rosters. This makes betting all Tyler Boyd player props very exciting.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Tyler Boyd props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Bengals wide receiver, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Bengals vs Chiefs game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

Tyler Boyd Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

41.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

At Least:

42 (-114)

52 (+108)

62 (+127)

72 (+148)

82 (+199)

92 (+281)

102 (+388)

112 (+517)

3.5 Total Receptions: Over (-152) | Under (+116)

At Least:

4 (-154)

5 (+129)

6 (+280)

7 (+637)

8 (+1200)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (+225) / 2 (+1400) / 3 (+8900)

First Touchdown Scorer: +1600

Most Receiving Yards in Game: +1600

Super Bowl LVI MVP: +10000

41.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

3.5 Total Receptions: Over (-150) | Under (-120)

18.5 Longest Reception: Over (-105) | Under (-125)

Total Touchdowns: At Least: 1 (+250) / 2 (+1800) / 3 (+10000)

Most Receiving Yards in Game: +1200

First Touchdown Scorer: +1600

Tyler Boyd Stats | Divisional Round

It can be important to see how the Bengals wide receiver played last week when you’re placing your Tyler Boyd player props for the AFC Championship. During his Divisional Round matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Boyd reeled in two receptions for 17 yards and no touchdowns. His longest reception was 10 yards. It was an underwhelming performance for Boyd this season. The Bengals are going to need him at his best with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

