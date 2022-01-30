Tyler Higbee NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams are getting set to host the NFC Championship against their division rivals, the San Fransisco 49ers. This rivalry has not gone well for the Rams, as they have lost six games in a row to the 49ers when Jimmy Garoppolo starts at QB. LA is always better when they get their tight end Tyler Higbee involved. He is one of the most streaky tight ends in football, but has played very well lately, which makes betting all Tyler Higbee player props very exciting.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Tyler Higbee props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Rams tight end, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the 49ers vs Rams game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

Tyler Higbee Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

41.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-110) | Under (-118)

At Least:

42 (-110)

52 (+110)

62 (+141)

72 (+211)

82 (+338)

92 (+503)

102 (+691)

112 (+906)

4.5 Total Receptions: Over (+124) | Under (-161)

At Least:

5 (+124)

6 (+309)

7 (+817)

8 (+1500)

9 (+2900)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (+225) / 2 (+1400) / 3 (+8900)

First Touchdown Scorer: +1100

Most Receiving Yards in Game: +1200

90.5 ALT Receiving Yards: Over (+600) | Under (-1200)

41.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

4.5 Total Receptions: Over (+125) | Under (-155)

17.5 Longest Reception: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

Total Touchdowns: At Least: 1 (+200) / 2 (+1200) / 3 (+6600)

Most Receiving Yards in Game: +1200

First Touchdown Scorer: +1100

Tyler Higbee Stats | Divisional Round

It can be important to see how the streaky tight end played last week when you’re placing your Tyler Higbee player props for the NFC Championship. During his Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Higbee reeled in four receptions for 51 yards, but did not score a touchdown. His longest reception was 29 yards. It was his sixth consecutive game with over 40 yards recieving, and has averaged 4.8 receptins over that span. Which Tyler Higbee will we see with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line?

