Free NFL Picks: Rams vs Bengals Prediction, Odds and Betting Trends for Super Bowl LVI

The NFL Postseason has been nothing short of epic thus far. The result is a Super Bowl LVI matchup that few people likely predicted just three weeks ago, let alone before the season began. This year marks the first time ever that none of the top three seeds from either the AFC or NFC reached the Super Bowl since the NFL merger. Both the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals entered the playoffs as the 4-seed in their respective conferences. Despite the game being held in the Rams’ home stadium, they will actually be considered the “visiting” team for this matchup. The early Super Bowl NFL betting odds and picks against the spread have still declared Los Angeles a mid-sized favorite ahead of this Rams vs Bengals showdown.

The following Rams vs Bengals NFL betting preview will provide you with an early look at the odds, key betting trends and picks for the Super Bowl LVI matchup

Rams vs Bengals Free NFL Picks and Betting Preview

NFL Postseason — Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams (15-5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (13-7)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Coverage: NBC



Rams vs Bengals Betting Odds and Free NFL Picks Against the Spread

Super Bowl odds for Rams vs Bengals are taken from BetOnline Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAR: (-192) | CIN: (+167)

Spread: LAR: -4 (-108) | CIN: +4 (-112)

Total: 48.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via Action Network: LAR: (44%) | CIN: (56%)

Los Angeles Rams Preview

The Rams found themselves down by 10 going into the fourth quarter of their NFC Championship Game matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. A 13-0 run to end the game saw Los Angeles flip the script after the 49ers rallied from a double-digit deficit to win the Week 18 matchup between the teams. Although the 20-17 victory saw the Rams fall short of covering the NFL betting point spread, it catapulted the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance since 2018.

Full credit must be given to the Rams’ defense for taking over the game in the fourth quarter. The defensive front in particular completed dominated the line of scrimmage over the final 15 minutes. Of course, when you have star talent in the form of Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller, such domination is to be expected when the game is on the line. Although they never recorded a single sack, the pressure generated up the middle completely disrupted the Niners’ offense and ultimately forced the errant throw that turned into the game-sealing interception. After failing to live up to expectations on several occasions this season, the Rams’ defense has proven that they can rise to the challenge when it matters most.

While it wasn’t the prettiest game for the Rams offensively, they got just enough to pull out the victory. Matthew Stafford had an interception and really should have had a second. Luckily, his horribly thrown deep ball in the fourth quarter fell harmlessly through the arms of the 49ers’ safety. On the positive side of the spectrum, receivers Cooper Kupp (two touchdowns) and Odell Beckham Jr. were the primary targets, combining for 20 receptions and over 250 yards. Backup tight end Kendall Blanton also played well after Tyler Higbee got knocked out early with an injury.

Cincinnati Bengals Preview

The Bengals overcame a double-digit of their own in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. An 11-point halftime deficit was erased, and the Bengals went on to stun the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, 27-24. For the first time since 1989, Cincinnati is headed back to the Super Bowl where they will once again be NFL betting underdogs.

While second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense garner all of the headlines and attention, the AFC Championship win was truly about the Bengals’ defense. Pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson will perhaps go down as one of the most underrated free-agent signings of all time if the Bengals win their first Super Bowl title. After setting the single-season franchise sack record during the regular season, Hendrickson recorded another 1.5 sacks in the AFC title game. Sam Hubbard added two sacks of his own while tackle D.J. Reader was consistent in blowing up the middle of the Chiefs’ offensive front. Veteran safety Vonn Bell came up with a massive pick in overtime after Cincinnati lost the coin toss. Shout out to everyone who cried this past week that the NFL needs to change its overtime rules. PLAY DEFENSE!

AS THEY SAY: DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS pic.twitter.com/9pLYakzBFI — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 31, 2022

Of course, Burrow does deserve major kudos for his play throughout the postseason as well. The AFC Championship Game saw him pull off multiple Houdini acts to avoid sacks. The Bengals’ offensive line also deserves credit for doing a better job in pass protection. A week after allowing a whopping nine sacks, the unit only surrendered one against Kansas City. While the Chiefs did a much better job of keeping Ja’Marr Chase in check, Cincinnati’s bevy of weapons still got the job done. Tee Higgins had over 100 yards receiving while Joe Mixon finished with 115 total yards to lead the charge.

Rams vs Bengals NFL Betting Trends

Rams are 8-1 SU in their last nine games.

Bengals are 5-0 ATS in their last five games.

Rams are 1-3 SU in four previous Super Bowl appearances.

Bengals are 0-2 SU in two previous Super Bowl appearances.

Each of the last five Rams vs. Bengals head-to-head matchups has gone under the total.

Rams vs Bengals Stats

Los Angeles is averaging 27.2 points per game (PPG) this season (No. 6 in the NFL).

Los Angeles is surrendering 21.4 PPG this season (No. 10 in the NFL).

Cincinnati is averaging 27.6 PPG this season (No. 6 in the NFL).

Cincinnati is surrendering 21.8 PPG this season (T-No. 13 in the NFL).

Rams vs Bengals Prediction | Free NFL Picks

For all of the superstars that adorn the offenses of both teams, the key to this matchup figures to lie in the trenches. Initial thinking figures to see both defensive fronts have a massive advantage over the offensive lines trying to block them. While the Rams’ star-studded defense certainly gets more attention thanks to the marquee names it employs, the Bengals showed in the AFC Championship Game that they are capable of taking over and dominating the line of scrimmage in their own right.

As the early lean on this Super Bowl LVI matchup favors each team’s defensive front, the over/under of 49.5 seems to be on the high side. In addition to the under, a lower-scoring game undoubtedly favors the underdog plus the points. With the Bengals currently catching a full four across the market, they stand out as the preferred side to play in the early going.

Rams vs Bengals Free NFL Picks: Bengals +4 and Under 48.5 (-112 and -110 at BetOnline Sportsbook)

About Henry View all posts by Henry

Read next