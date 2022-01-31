Top five performers from NFL Conference Championship Weekend 2022

The Super Bowl representatives have now been determined. On February 13 from Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals from SoFi Stadium. Here are the top five offensive players from the NFC Champion Rams and the AFC Champion Bengals from Sunday.

5) Joe Mixon–Cincinnati Bengals– In the Bengals’ 27-24 win over the Rams in the AFC Championship from Kansas City on Sunday, Mixon had 21 rushes for 88 yards and three catches for 27 yards. He has become a spark plug to the Cincinnati offense, who has reached its first Super Bowl since 1989.

4) Ja’Marr Chase–Cincinnati Bengals– The Bengals wide receiver is the clear favourite to be named the National Football League Offensive Rookie of the Year. On Sunday, he showed the whole world why. He caught six passes for 54 yards, and recorded his first playoff touchdown of his career. It came on a two-yard touchdown pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with 14 seconds left in the third quarter, which pulled the Bengals within two points, at 21-19 Kansas City at the time. In the regular season, the LSU standout which was drafted fifth overall, set the Bengals franchise record for most receiving yards in a season with 1455, and in a 34-31 Bengals win over the Chiefs on January 2, set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a game by a rookie with 266.

3) Matt Stafford–Los Angeles Rams—Expectations were high when the Rams acquired Matt Stafford from the Detroit Lions in the offseason, and now he has guided Los Angeles to a Super Bowl spot. On Sunday, Stafford completed 31 of 45 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

2) Joe Burrow–Cincinnati Bengals–A reason why the Bengals are going to the Super Bowl on Sunday is because their quarterback made fewer mistakes than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In the overtime victory, Burrow completed 23 of 38 passes for 250 yqrds, along with 25 rushing yards.

1) Cooper Kupp–Los Angeles Rams–There has been a lot of talk this year that Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers deserve to be the NFL’s most valuable player. However, Cooper Kupp of the Rams needs o be there in the conversation. This season he led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1947) and touchdown catches (16). On Sunday, Kupp had 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

