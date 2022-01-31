eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 31/22

Jeff Fox
Last updated

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 31/22

points bet banner

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: UFC Pound for Pound Rankings

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 31/22

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Francis Ngannou (red gloves) celebrates after the fight against Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) during UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC fighter ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC 
Rank Rank
1 1 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 1006.5
2 2 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 865.5
3 5 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 831
4 4 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 829
5 1W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 794.5
6 3 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 737
7 3W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 655
8 12 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 654.5
9 10 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 614
10 11 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 613
11 15 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 577.5
12 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 567
13 2W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 553
14 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 454
15 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 442
16 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 435
17 9 Petr Yan Bantamweight 429
18 Leon Edwards Welterweight 425
19 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 418
20 Derek Brunson Middleweight 403
20 4W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 403
22 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 402.5
23 13 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 402
24 8 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 383.5
25 Vicente Luque Welterweight 364
26 7 Max Holloway Featherweight 363
27 Josh Emmett Featherweight 346
28 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 344
29 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 339.5
30 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 336
31 Colby Covington Welterweight 334
32 5W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 329
33 14 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 306
34 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 305
34 6W Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 305
36 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 297.5
37 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 295
38 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 293
39 Brian Ortega Featherweight 281
40 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 277
41 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 272.5
42 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 269
42 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 269
44 Sean Strickland Middleweight 268
45 Song Yadong Bantamweight 265
45 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 255
47 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 251.5
48 Brad Tavares Middleweight 251
49 8W Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 250
50 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 249.5
51 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 245
52 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 243.5
53 Grant Dawson Lightweight 242
54 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 241.5
54 9W Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 241.5
56 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 240
57 Sean Brady Welterweight 238
58 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 235
59 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 234
60 Li Jingliang Welterweight 233.5
61 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 230
61 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 230
63 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 225.5
64 Uriah Hall Middleweight 223
65 Neil Magny Welterweight 222
66 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 218
67 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 217
68 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 215.5
69 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 213
70 Chris Curtis Middleweight 210
71 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 203
72 Geoff Neal Welterweight 201.5
72 12W Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 201.5
74 Arnold Allen Featherweight 200
75 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 199
76 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 196
77 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 194.5
78 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 194
78 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 194
80 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 192
81 Askar Askarov Flyweight 190
82 Rob Font Bantamweight 189
83 Edson Barboza Featherweight 188
84 Khaos Williams Welterweight 186
85 Paulo Costa Light Heavyweight 183.5
86 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 182
87 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 180
88 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 179
88 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 179
88 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 179
91 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 178
92 10W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 176
92 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 176
94 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 172.5
95 Alex Morono Welterweight 172
95 Chris Weidman Middleweight 172
97 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 168
98 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 167
99 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 166
100 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 165
101 Andre Muniz Middleweight 164
101 Cub Swanson Featherweight 164
101 Darren Till Middleweight 164
104 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 161.5
105 Dan Hooker Lightweight 159
106 Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight 157
107 Jalin Turner Lightweight 156
108 Max Griffin Welterweight 155.5
109 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 155
110 Claudio Silva Welterweight 154
110 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 154
112 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 153.5
113 Randy Brown Welterweight 153
114 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 148.5
115 Shane Burgos Featherweight 146.5
116 Ryan Hall Featherweight 146
117 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 145
117 Brendan Allen Middleweight 145
119 Drew Dober Lightweight 144.5
120 Warlley Alves Welterweight 143.5
121 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 143
121 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 143
123 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 142
124 Clay Guida Lightweight 140.5
124 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 140.5
126 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 139
127 Alex Perez Flyweight 138.5
128 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 138
128 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 138
130 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 137.5
131 Dan Ige Featherweight 136.5
132 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 135.5
133 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 135
134 Francisco Trinaldo Welterweight 134
134 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 134
134 Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 134
137 14W Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 130.5
138 Robbie Lawler Middleweight 130
139 Jim Miller Lightweight 129
139 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 129
141 Rick Glenn Lightweight 128.5
142 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 128
142 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 128
142 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 128
145 Danny Roberts Welterweight 122
146 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 121
146 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva Middleweight 121
146 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 121
149 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 120
149 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 120
149 Conor McGregor Lightweight 120
152 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 118
153 Jake Matthews Welterweight 117.5
154 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 117
154 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 117
154 Matt Brown Welterweight 117
157 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 116
158 Niko Price Welterweight 115.5
159 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 115
159 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 115
161 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 114.5
161 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 114.5
163 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 114
163 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 114
165 Diego Ferreira Lightweight 113.5
165 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 113.5
167 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 113
168 15W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 112.5
169 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 112
170 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 109
170 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 109
172 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 108.5
173 Bobby Green Lightweight 107.5
174 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 106.5
175 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 106
176 Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 105
177 13W Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 104.5
178 Kevin Holland Middleweight 104
178 Michael Chandler Lightweight 104
178 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 104
178 Nate Maness Bantamweight 104
182 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 103
183 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 102
183 Julian Erosa Featherweight 102
185 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 101
185 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 101
187 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 100.5
188 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 100
189 Michel Pereira Welterweight 99
190 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 98.5
191 Alex Caceres Featherweight 98
192 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 97
192 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 97
194 Jared Gordon Lightweight 96.5
195 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 96
195 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 96
195 Carlston Harris Welterweight 96
195 Cody Garbrandt Flyweight 96
195 Renato Moicano Lightweight 96
195 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 96
201 Brad Riddell Lightweight 95
201 Darren Elkins Featherweight 95
201 Tom Breese Middleweight 95
204 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 94.5
204 Trevin Giles Welterweight 94.5
206 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 93
207 Casey O’Neill Women’s Flyweight 92
207 Joe Solecki Lightweight 92
209 Abdul Razak Alhassan Middleweight 90.5
210 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 90
211 Gregory Rodrigues Middleweight 89
211 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 89
213 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 88.5
213 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 88.5
213 Walt Harris Heavyweight 88.5
216 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 88
216 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 88
216 Matt Schnell Flyweight 88
216 Misha Cirkunov Middleweight 88
220 Court McGee Welterweight 87
220 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 87
222 Andre Fili Featherweight 86.5
223 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 86
223 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 86
223 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 86
223 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 86
227 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 84
228 Damon Jackson Featherweight 82
228 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 82
230 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 80.5
231 Ignacio Bahamondes Lightweight 80
231 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 80
231 Jeremiah Wells Welterweight 80
231 Josiane Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 80
231 Lupita Godinez Women’s Strawweight 80
231 Michael Morales Welterweight 80
231 Victor Henry Bantamweight 80
238 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 79
238 Davey Grant Bantamweight 78
238 Melissa Gatto Women’s Flyweight 78
241 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 77
241 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 77
241 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 77
244 Song Kenan Welterweight 76.5
245 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 76
245 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 76
245 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 76
248 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 75
248 Miles Johns Bantamweight 75
250 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 74.5
251 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 74
251 Dwight Grant Welterweight 74
251 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 74
251 Matt Frevola Lightweight 74
255 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 73.5
255 Julio Arce Bantamweight 73.5
257 Brian Kelleher Featherweight 73
258 Pat Sabatini Featherweight 72
258 Raulian Paiva Bantamweight 72
258 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 72
261 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 70.5
261 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 70.5
263 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 70
263 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 70
265 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 69
265 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 69
265 11W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 69
268 Karl Roberson Middleweight 68
268 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 68
268 William Knight Light Heavyweight 68
271 David Dvorak Flyweight 67
272 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 66
273 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 65.5
274 Bruno Silva Flyweight 65
274 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 65
274 Tim Means Welterweight 65
277 Brandon Royval Flyweight 64
277 Devonte Smith Lightweight 64
277 Mike Grundy Featherweight 64
280 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 62
280 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 62
282 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 61
282 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 61
284 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 60
284 John Makdessi Lightweight 60
284 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 60
284 Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 60
284 Saidyokub Kakhramonov Bantamweight 60
289 Jeff Molina Flyweight 59
289 Phil Hawes Middleweight 59
291 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 58.5
292 Chas Skelly Featherweight 58
292 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 58
294 Manel Kape Flyweight 56
295 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 55.5
296 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 55
296 Andre Petroski Middleweight 55
296 Mark O. Madsen Lightweight 55
296 Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight 55
296 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 55
301 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 54
301 Julian Marquez Middleweight 54
301 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 54
301 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 54
305 Thiago Moises Lightweight 53
306 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 52
306 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 52
308 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 51.5
308 Vince Morales Bantamweight 51.5
310 Bryan Battle Middleweight 50
310 Jack Della Maddalena Welterweight 50
310 Philip Rowe Welterweight 50
310 Rafael Alves Lightweight 50
310 Zhu Rong Lightweight 50
315 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 49
315 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 49
315 Juan Espino Heavyweight 49
315 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 49
315 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 49
315 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 49
321 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 48.5
322 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 48
322 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 48
324 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 47.5
324 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 46.5
324 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 46.5
327 Jack Shore Bantamweight 46
328 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 44.5
329 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 44
329 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 44
329 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 44
329 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 44
333 Sean Woodson Featherweight 43
334 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 42
334 Steven Peterson Featherweight 42
336 Eryk Anders Middleweight 41
336 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 41
336 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 41
336 Michael Trizano Featherweight 41
336 Nina Nunes Women’s Strawweight 41
336 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 41
342 Alex Pereira Middleweight 40
342 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 40
342 Jai Herbert Lightweight 40
342 Joanne Wood Women’s Flyweight 40
342 Kay Hansen Women’s Flyweight 40
342 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 40
342 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 40
342 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 40
342 Terrance McKinney Lightweight 40
351 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 39
352 Lando Vannata Featherweight 38
352 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 38
354 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 37
354 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 37
354 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 37
357 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 36.5
358 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 36
358 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 36
358 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 36
358 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 36
358 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 36
363 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 35
364 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 34.5
364 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 34.5
366 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 33
366 Darrick Minner Featherweight 33
366 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 33
366 Mickey Gall Welterweight 33
366 Omar Morales Featherweight 33
366 Shane Young Featherweight 33
372 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 32
372 David Zawada Welterweight 32
374 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 31.5
375 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 31
375 Roman Dolidze Middleweight 31
375 Tim Elliott Flyweight 31
375 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 31
379 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 30
379 Kamuela Kirk Featherweight 30
381 Christos Giagos Lightweight 29.5
382 Austin Lingo Featherweight 29
382 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 29
382 Erin Blanchfield Women’s Flyweight 29
382 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 29
382 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 29
382 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 29
388 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 28
388 Charles Rosa Lightweight 28
388 Cheyanne Vlismas Women’s Strawweight 28
388 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 28
388 Jordan Wright Middleweight 28
393 Brandon Davis Bantamweight 27
393 Tracy Cortez Women’s Flyweight 27
395 Jason Witt Welterweight 26
395 Randy Costa Bantamweight 26
397 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 25
397 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 25
399 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 23.5
400 Chase Hooper Featherweight 23
400 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 23
402 Jake Collier Heavyweight 22
402 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 22
404 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 21.5
405 Andre Ewell Featherweight 21
406 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 20.5
407 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 20
407 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 20
407 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 20
407 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 20
407 John Castaneda Bantamweight 20
407 Johnny Munoz Bantamweight 20
407 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 20
407 Paddy Pimblett Lightweight 20
407 Ronnie Lawrence Bantamweight 20
407 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 20
407 Steve Garcia Lightweight 20
407 Vanessa Demopoulos Women’s Strawweight 20
407 Viacheslav Borshchev Lightweight 20
420 Fares Ziam Lightweight 19
420 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 19
420 Jamie Pickett Middleweight 19
420 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 19
420 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 19
420 Luana Pinheiro Women’s Strawweight 19
420 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 19
420 Parker Porter Heavyweight 19
420 T.J. Brown Lightweight 19
420 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 19
430 Bill Algeo Featherweight 18
430 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 18
430 Miesha Tate Women’s Flyweight 18
430 Ode Osbourne Flyweight 18
430 Tafon Nchukwi Light Heavyweight 18
430 Tristan Connelly Featherweight 18
430 Uros Medic Lightweight 18
437 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 17.5
437 Sam Alvey Middleweight 17.5
439 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 17
439 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 17
441 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 16
441 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 16
443 Deron Winn Middleweight 15
443 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 15
445 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 14
445 Michael Johnson Lightweight 14
447 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 12.5
448 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 11.5
449 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 10
449 Albert Duraev Middleweight 10
449 Chris Barnett Heavyweight 10
449 Cody Durden Flyweight 10
449 Diana Belbita Women’s Strawweight 10
449 Gabriel Green Welterweight 10
449 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 10
449 Ian Garry Welterweight 10
449 Jasmine Jasudavicius Women’s Flyweight 10
449 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 10
449 Mana Martinez Bantamweight 10
449 Mason Jones Lightweight 10
449 Nick Maximov Middleweight 10
449 Rafa Garcia Lightweight 10
449 Ricky Turcios Bantamweight 10
449 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 10
449 Sergey Morozov Bantamweight 10
449 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Featherweight 10
449 Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 10
449 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 10
469 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 9
469 Andreas Michailidis Middleweight 9
469 Danny Chavez Featherweight 9
469 Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight 9
469 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 9
469 Jared Vanderaa Heavyweight 9
469 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 9
469 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 9
469 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 9
469 Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 9
469 Luis Saldana Featherweight 9
469 Montserrat Ruiz Women’s Strawweight 9
469 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 9
469 Tucker Lutz Featherweight 9
469 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 9
484 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 8
484 Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 8
484 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 8
484 Nate Diaz Welterweight 8
488 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5
489 Alan Baudot Heavyweight 0
489 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0
489 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0
489 Allan Nascimento Flyweight 0
489 Andre Fialho Welterweight 0
489 Benoit Saint-Denis Welterweight 0
489 Brady Hiestand Bantamweight 0
489 Brandon Jenkins Lightweight 0
489 Bruno Souza Featherweight 0
489 Carlos Ulberg Light Heavyweight 0
489 Charlie Ontiveros Lightweight 0
489 CJ Vergara Flyweight 0
489 Cody Brundage Middleweight 0
489 Collin Anglin Featherweight 0
489 Dakota Bush Lightweight 0
489 Daniel Da Silva Flyweight 0
489 Darian Weeks Welterweight 0
489 David Onama Lightweight 0
489 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0
489 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0
489 Elise Reed Women’s Strawweight 0
489 Erick Gonzalez Lightweight 0
489 Fabio Cherant Light Heavyweight 0
489 Gaetano Pirrello Bantamweight 0
489 Genaro Valdez Lightweight 0
489 Gilbert Urbina Middleweight 0
489 Gloria de Paula Women’s Strawweight 0
489 Harry Hunsucker Heavyweight 0
489 Hu Yaozong Middleweight 0
489 Istela Nunes Women’s Strawweight 0
489 Jesse Strader Bantamweight 0
489 Joanderson Brito Featherweight 0
489 Jordan Williams Welterweight 0
489 Joseph Holmes Middleweight 0
489 JP Buys Flyweight 0
489 JP Buys Bantamweight 0
489 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 0
489 Kevin Croom Featherweight 0
489 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0
489 Kris Moutinho Bantamweight 0
489 Liudvik Sholinian Bantamweight 0
489 Mandy Bohm Women’s Flyweight 0
489 Marcelo Rojo Bantamweight 0
489 Maria Oliveira Women’s Strawweight 0
489 Mark Striegl Featherweight 0
489 Martin Sano Jr. Welterweight 0
489 Micheal Gillmore Middleweight 0
489 Mike Breeden Lightweight 0
489 Na Liang Women’s Strawweight 0
489 Natan Levy Lightweight 0
489 Nick Diaz Middleweight 0
489 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0
489 Orion Cosce Welterweight 0
489 Pete Rodriguez Welterweight 0
489 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0
489 Preston Parsons Welterweight 0
489 Qileng Aori Flyweight 0
489 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0
489 Saimon Oliveira Bantamweight 0
489 Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0
489 Sean Soriano Featherweight 0
489 Shanna Young Women’s Flyweight 0
489 Silvana Gomez Juarez Women’s Strawweight 0
489 Victor Rodriguez Flyweight 0
489 Victoria Leonardo Women’s Flyweight 0

 

Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights 

Middleweights 

Welterweights 

Lightweights 

Featherweights 

Bantamweights 

Flyweights 

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 

Women’s Flyweights 

Women’s Strawweights

 

About Jeff Fox

Read next
Eagles fans calmly move on to 2022 with open minds

Eagles fans calmly move on to 2022 with open minds
jaxsportsmedia jaxsportsmedia January 31st, 2022

EYE waited until the Conference Championship games were over to discuss the feelings we all may have about the direction of the Eagles near-future path....

Related news