UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 31/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: UFC Pound for Pound Rankings
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC fighter ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|UFC
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|1006.5
|2
|2
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|865.5
|3
|5
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|831
|4
|4
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|829
|5
|1W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|794.5
|6
|3
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|737
|7
|3W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|655
|8
|12
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|654.5
|9
|10
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|614
|10
|11
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|613
|11
|15
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|577.5
|12
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|567
|13
|2W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|553
|14
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|454
|15
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|442
|16
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|435
|17
|9
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|429
|18
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|425
|19
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|418
|20
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|403
|20
|4W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|403
|22
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|402.5
|23
|13
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|402
|24
|8
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|383.5
|25
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|364
|26
|7
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|363
|27
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|346
|28
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|344
|29
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|339.5
|30
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|336
|31
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|334
|32
|5W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|329
|33
|14
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|306
|34
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|305
|34
|6W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|305
|36
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|297.5
|37
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|295
|38
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|293
|39
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|281
|40
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|277
|41
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|272.5
|42
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|269
|42
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Welterweight
|269
|44
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|268
|45
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|265
|45
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|255
|47
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|251.5
|48
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|251
|49
|8W
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|250
|50
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|249.5
|51
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|245
|52
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|243.5
|53
|Grant Dawson
|Lightweight
|242
|54
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|241.5
|54
|9W
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|241.5
|56
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Welterweight
|240
|57
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|238
|58
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|235
|59
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|234
|60
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|233.5
|61
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|230
|61
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|230
|63
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|225.5
|64
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|223
|65
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|222
|66
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|218
|67
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|217
|68
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|215.5
|69
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Lightweight
|213
|70
|Chris Curtis
|Middleweight
|210
|71
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|203
|72
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|201.5
|72
|12W
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|201.5
|74
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|200
|75
|Mateusz Gamrot
|Lightweight
|199
|76
|Ilia Topuria
|Featherweight
|196
|77
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|194.5
|78
|Chris Daukaus
|Heavyweight
|194
|78
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|194
|80
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|192
|81
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|190
|82
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|189
|83
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|188
|84
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|186
|85
|Paulo Costa
|Light Heavyweight
|183.5
|86
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|182
|87
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|180
|88
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|179
|88
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|179
|88
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|179
|91
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|178
|92
|10W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|176
|92
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|176
|94
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|172.5
|95
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|172
|95
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|172
|97
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|168
|98
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|167
|99
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|166
|100
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|165
|101
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|164
|101
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|164
|101
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|164
|104
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|161.5
|105
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|159
|106
|Alexandr Romanov
|Heavyweight
|157
|107
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|156
|108
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|155.5
|109
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|155
|110
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|154
|110
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|154
|112
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|153.5
|113
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|153
|114
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|148.5
|115
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|146.5
|116
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|146
|117
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|145
|117
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|145
|119
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|144.5
|120
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|143.5
|121
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|143
|121
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|143
|123
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|142
|124
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|140.5
|124
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|140.5
|126
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|139
|127
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|138.5
|128
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|138
|128
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|130
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|137.5
|131
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|136.5
|132
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|135.5
|133
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|135
|134
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Welterweight
|134
|134
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|134
|134
|Jonathan Pearce
|Featherweight
|134
|137
|14W
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|130.5
|138
|Robbie Lawler
|Middleweight
|130
|139
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|129
|139
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|129
|141
|Rick Glenn
|Lightweight
|128.5
|142
|Dricus du Plessis
|Middleweight
|128
|142
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|128
|142
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|128
|145
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|122
|146
|Adrian Yanez
|Bantamweight
|121
|146
|Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva
|Middleweight
|121
|146
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Middleweight
|121
|149
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|120
|149
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|120
|149
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|120
|152
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|118
|153
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|117.5
|154
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|117
|154
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|117
|154
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|117
|157
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|116
|158
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|115.5
|159
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|115
|159
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|115
|161
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|114.5
|161
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|114.5
|163
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|114
|163
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|114
|165
|Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|113.5
|165
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|113.5
|167
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|113
|168
|15W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|112.5
|169
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|112
|170
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|109
|170
|Timur Valiev
|Bantamweight
|109
|172
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|108.5
|173
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|107.5
|174
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|106.5
|175
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|106
|176
|Manon Fiorot
|Women’s Flyweight
|105
|177
|13W
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|104.5
|178
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|104
|178
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|104
|178
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|104
|178
|Nate Maness
|Bantamweight
|104
|182
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|103
|183
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|102
|183
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|102
|185
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|101
|185
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|101
|187
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|100.5
|188
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|100
|189
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|99
|190
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|98.5
|191
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|98
|192
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|97
|192
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Heavyweight
|97
|194
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|96.5
|195
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|96
|195
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|96
|195
|Carlston Harris
|Welterweight
|96
|195
|Cody Garbrandt
|Flyweight
|96
|195
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|96
|195
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|96
|201
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|95
|201
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|95
|201
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|95
|204
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|94.5
|204
|Trevin Giles
|Welterweight
|94.5
|206
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|93
|207
|Casey O’Neill
|Women’s Flyweight
|92
|207
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|92
|209
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Middleweight
|90.5
|210
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|90
|211
|Gregory Rodrigues
|Middleweight
|89
|211
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|89
|213
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|88.5
|213
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|88.5
|213
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|88.5
|216
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|88
|216
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|88
|216
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|88
|216
|Misha Cirkunov
|Middleweight
|88
|220
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|87
|220
|Matthew Semelsberger
|Welterweight
|87
|222
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|86.5
|223
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|86
|223
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|86
|223
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|86
|223
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|86
|227
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|84
|228
|Damon Jackson
|Featherweight
|82
|228
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|82
|230
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|80.5
|231
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|Lightweight
|80
|231
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|80
|231
|Jeremiah Wells
|Welterweight
|80
|231
|Josiane Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|80
|231
|Lupita Godinez
|Women’s Strawweight
|80
|231
|Michael Morales
|Welterweight
|80
|231
|Victor Henry
|Bantamweight
|80
|238
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|79
|238
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|78
|238
|Melissa Gatto
|Women’s Flyweight
|78
|241
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|77
|241
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|77
|241
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|77
|244
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|76.5
|245
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|76
|245
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|76
|245
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|76
|248
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|75
|248
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|75
|250
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|74.5
|251
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|74
|251
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|74
|251
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|74
|251
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|74
|255
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|73.5
|255
|Julio Arce
|Bantamweight
|73.5
|257
|Brian Kelleher
|Featherweight
|73
|258
|Pat Sabatini
|Featherweight
|72
|258
|Raulian Paiva
|Bantamweight
|72
|258
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|72
|261
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|70.5
|261
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|70.5
|263
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|70
|263
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|70
|265
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|69
|265
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|69
|265
|11W
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|69
|268
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|68
|268
|Miranda Maverick
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|268
|William Knight
|Light Heavyweight
|68
|271
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|67
|272
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|66
|273
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Flyweight
|65.5
|274
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|65
|274
|Dustin Jacoby
|Light Heavyweight
|65
|274
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|65
|277
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|64
|277
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|64
|277
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|64
|280
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|62
|280
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|62
|282
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|61
|282
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|61
|284
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|60
|284
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|60
|284
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|60
|284
|Jordan Leavitt
|Lightweight
|60
|284
|Saidyokub Kakhramonov
|Bantamweight
|60
|289
|Jeff Molina
|Flyweight
|59
|289
|Phil Hawes
|Middleweight
|59
|291
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|58.5
|292
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|58
|292
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|58
|294
|Manel Kape
|Flyweight
|56
|295
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|55.5
|296
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|55
|296
|Andre Petroski
|Middleweight
|55
|296
|Mark O. Madsen
|Lightweight
|55
|296
|Melsik Baghdasaryan
|Featherweight
|55
|296
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|55
|301
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|54
|301
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|54
|301
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|54
|301
|Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|54
|305
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|53
|306
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|52
|306
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|52
|308
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|51.5
|308
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|51.5
|310
|Bryan Battle
|Middleweight
|50
|310
|Jack Della Maddalena
|Welterweight
|50
|310
|Philip Rowe
|Welterweight
|50
|310
|Rafael Alves
|Lightweight
|50
|310
|Zhu Rong
|Lightweight
|50
|315
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|49
|315
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|49
|315
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|49
|315
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|315
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|315
|Tony Kelley
|Bantamweight
|49
|321
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|48.5
|322
|L’udovit Klein
|Featherweight
|48
|322
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|48
|324
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|47.5
|324
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|46.5
|324
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|46.5
|327
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|46
|328
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|44.5
|329
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|44
|329
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|44
|329
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|44
|329
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|44
|333
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|43
|334
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|42
|334
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|42
|336
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|41
|336
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|41
|336
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|41
|336
|Michael Trizano
|Featherweight
|41
|336
|Nina Nunes
|Women’s Strawweight
|41
|336
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|41
|342
|Alex Pereira
|Middleweight
|40
|342
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|40
|342
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|40
|342
|Joanne Wood
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|342
|Kay Hansen
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|342
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|40
|342
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|40
|342
|Sasha Palatnikov
|Welterweight
|40
|342
|Terrance McKinney
|Lightweight
|40
|351
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|39
|352
|Lando Vannata
|Featherweight
|38
|352
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|38
|354
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|37
|354
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|37
|354
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|37
|357
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|36.5
|358
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|36
|358
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|36
|358
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|36
|358
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|Welterweight
|36
|358
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|36
|363
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|35
|364
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|364
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|366
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|33
|366
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|33
|366
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|33
|366
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|33
|366
|Omar Morales
|Featherweight
|33
|366
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|33
|372
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|32
|372
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|32
|374
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|31.5
|375
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|31
|375
|Roman Dolidze
|Middleweight
|31
|375
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|31
|375
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|31
|379
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|30
|379
|Kamuela Kirk
|Featherweight
|30
|381
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|29.5
|382
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|29
|382
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Middleweight
|29
|382
|Erin Blanchfield
|Women’s Flyweight
|29
|382
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|29
|382
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|29
|382
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|29
|388
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|28
|388
|Charles Rosa
|Lightweight
|28
|388
|Cheyanne Vlismas
|Women’s Strawweight
|28
|388
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|28
|388
|Jordan Wright
|Middleweight
|28
|393
|Brandon Davis
|Bantamweight
|27
|393
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|395
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|26
|395
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|26
|397
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|397
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|399
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|23.5
|400
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|23
|400
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|23
|402
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|22
|402
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|22
|404
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|21.5
|405
|Andre Ewell
|Featherweight
|21
|406
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|407
|Cory McKenna
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|407
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|407
|Jacob Malkoun
|Middleweight
|20
|407
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|20
|407
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|20
|407
|Johnny Munoz
|Bantamweight
|20
|407
|Malcolm Gordon
|Flyweight
|20
|407
|Paddy Pimblett
|Lightweight
|20
|407
|Ronnie Lawrence
|Bantamweight
|20
|407
|Stephanie Egger
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|20
|407
|Steve Garcia
|Lightweight
|20
|407
|Vanessa Demopoulos
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|407
|Viacheslav Borshchev
|Lightweight
|20
|420
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|19
|420
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|19
|420
|Jamie Pickett
|Middleweight
|19
|420
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|420
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|420
|Luana Pinheiro
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|420
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|420
|Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|19
|420
|T.J. Brown
|Lightweight
|19
|420
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|Flyweight
|19
|430
|Bill Algeo
|Featherweight
|18
|430
|Maxim Grishin
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|430
|Miesha Tate
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|430
|Ode Osbourne
|Flyweight
|18
|430
|Tafon Nchukwi
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|430
|Tristan Connelly
|Featherweight
|18
|430
|Uros Medic
|Lightweight
|18
|437
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|17.5
|437
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweight
|17.5
|439
|Danilo Marques
|Light Heavyweight
|17
|439
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|17
|441
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|16
|441
|Luigi Vendramini
|Lightweight
|16
|443
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|15
|443
|Dusko Todorovic
|Middleweight
|15
|445
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|14
|445
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|14
|447
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|12.5
|448
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|11.5
|449
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|10
|449
|Albert Duraev
|Middleweight
|10
|449
|Chris Barnett
|Heavyweight
|10
|449
|Cody Durden
|Flyweight
|10
|449
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|449
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|10
|449
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|10
|449
|Ian Garry
|Welterweight
|10
|449
|Jasmine Jasudavicius
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|449
|Joshua Culibao
|Featherweight
|10
|449
|Mana Martinez
|Bantamweight
|10
|449
|Mason Jones
|Lightweight
|10
|449
|Nick Maximov
|Middleweight
|10
|449
|Rafa Garcia
|Lightweight
|10
|449
|Ricky Turcios
|Bantamweight
|10
|449
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|10
|449
|Sergey Morozov
|Bantamweight
|10
|449
|Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
|Featherweight
|10
|449
|Tabatha Ricci
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|449
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Flyweight
|10
|469
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|9
|469
|Andreas Michailidis
|Middleweight
|9
|469
|Danny Chavez
|Featherweight
|9
|469
|Francisco Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|9
|469
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|9
|469
|Jared Vanderaa
|Heavyweight
|9
|469
|Josh Parisian
|Heavyweight
|9
|469
|Kanako Murata
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|469
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|9
|469
|Leah Letson
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|9
|469
|Luis Saldana
|Featherweight
|9
|469
|Montserrat Ruiz
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|469
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|469
|Tucker Lutz
|Featherweight
|9
|469
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|9
|484
|Ike Villanueva
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|484
|Joselyne Edwards
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|8
|484
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|8
|484
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|8
|488
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|5
|489
|Alan Baudot
|Heavyweight
|0
|489
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|489
|Alexander Munoz
|Lightweight
|0
|489
|Allan Nascimento
|Flyweight
|0
|489
|Andre Fialho
|Welterweight
|0
|489
|Benoit Saint-Denis
|Welterweight
|0
|489
|Brady Hiestand
|Bantamweight
|0
|489
|Brandon Jenkins
|Lightweight
|0
|489
|Bruno Souza
|Featherweight
|0
|489
|Carlos Ulberg
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|489
|Charlie Ontiveros
|Lightweight
|0
|489
|CJ Vergara
|Flyweight
|0
|489
|Cody Brundage
|Middleweight
|0
|489
|Collin Anglin
|Featherweight
|0
|489
|Dakota Bush
|Lightweight
|0
|489
|Daniel Da Silva
|Flyweight
|0
|489
|Darian Weeks
|Welterweight
|0
|489
|David Onama
|Lightweight
|0
|489
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|489
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|Middleweight
|0
|489
|Elise Reed
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|489
|Erick Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|0
|489
|Fabio Cherant
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|489
|Gaetano Pirrello
|Bantamweight
|0
|489
|Genaro Valdez
|Lightweight
|0
|489
|Gilbert Urbina
|Middleweight
|0
|489
|Gloria de Paula
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|489
|Harry Hunsucker
|Heavyweight
|0
|489
|Hu Yaozong
|Middleweight
|0
|489
|Istela Nunes
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|489
|Jesse Strader
|Bantamweight
|0
|489
|Joanderson Brito
|Featherweight
|0
|489
|Jordan Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|489
|Joseph Holmes
|Middleweight
|0
|489
|JP Buys
|Flyweight
|0
|489
|JP Buys
|Bantamweight
|0
|489
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght
|0
|489
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|0
|489
|Kevin Natividad
|Bantamweight
|0
|489
|Kris Moutinho
|Bantamweight
|0
|489
|Liudvik Sholinian
|Bantamweight
|0
|489
|Mandy Bohm
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|489
|Marcelo Rojo
|Bantamweight
|0
|489
|Maria Oliveira
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|489
|Mark Striegl
|Featherweight
|0
|489
|Martin Sano Jr.
|Welterweight
|0
|489
|Micheal Gillmore
|Middleweight
|0
|489
|Mike Breeden
|Lightweight
|0
|489
|Na Liang
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|489
|Natan Levy
|Lightweight
|0
|489
|Nick Diaz
|Middleweight
|0
|489
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|489
|Orion Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|489
|Pete Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|0
|489
|Philipe Lins
|Heavyweight
|0
|489
|Preston Parsons
|Welterweight
|0
|489
|Qileng Aori
|Flyweight
|0
|489
|Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|0
|489
|Saimon Oliveira
|Bantamweight
|0
|489
|Sam Hughes
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|489
|Sean Soriano
|Featherweight
|0
|489
|Shanna Young
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|489
|Silvana Gomez Juarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|489
|Victor Rodriguez
|Flyweight
|0
|489
|Victoria Leonardo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
