UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 31/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: UFC Pound for Pound Rankings

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats UFC Rank Rank 1 1 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 1006.5 2 2 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 865.5 3 5 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 831 4 4 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 829 5 1W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 794.5 6 3 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 737 7 3W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 655 8 12 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 654.5 9 10 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 614 10 11 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 613 11 15 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 577.5 12 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 567 13 2W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 553 14 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 454 15 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 442 16 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 435 17 9 Petr Yan Bantamweight 429 18 Leon Edwards Welterweight 425 19 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 418 20 Derek Brunson Middleweight 403 20 4W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 403 22 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 402.5 23 13 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 402 24 8 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 383.5 25 Vicente Luque Welterweight 364 26 7 Max Holloway Featherweight 363 27 Josh Emmett Featherweight 346 28 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 344 29 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 339.5 30 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 336 31 Colby Covington Welterweight 334 32 5W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 329 33 14 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 306 34 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 305 34 6W Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 305 36 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 297.5 37 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 295 38 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 293 39 Brian Ortega Featherweight 281 40 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 277 41 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 272.5 42 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 269 42 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 269 44 Sean Strickland Middleweight 268 45 Song Yadong Bantamweight 265 45 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 255 47 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 251.5 48 Brad Tavares Middleweight 251 49 8W Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 250 50 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 249.5 51 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 245 52 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 243.5 53 Grant Dawson Lightweight 242 54 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 241.5 54 9W Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 241.5 56 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 240 57 Sean Brady Welterweight 238 58 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 235 59 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 234 60 Li Jingliang Welterweight 233.5 61 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 230 61 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 230 63 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 225.5 64 Uriah Hall Middleweight 223 65 Neil Magny Welterweight 222 66 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 218 67 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 217 68 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 215.5 69 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 213 70 Chris Curtis Middleweight 210 71 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 203 72 Geoff Neal Welterweight 201.5 72 12W Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 201.5 74 Arnold Allen Featherweight 200 75 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 199 76 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 196 77 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 194.5 78 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 194 78 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 194 80 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 192 81 Askar Askarov Flyweight 190 82 Rob Font Bantamweight 189 83 Edson Barboza Featherweight 188 84 Khaos Williams Welterweight 186 85 Paulo Costa Light Heavyweight 183.5 86 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 182 87 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 180 88 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 179 88 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 179 88 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 179 91 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 178 92 10W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 176 92 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 176 94 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 172.5 95 Alex Morono Welterweight 172 95 Chris Weidman Middleweight 172 97 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 168 98 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 167 99 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 166 100 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 165 101 Andre Muniz Middleweight 164 101 Cub Swanson Featherweight 164 101 Darren Till Middleweight 164 104 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 161.5 105 Dan Hooker Lightweight 159 106 Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight 157 107 Jalin Turner Lightweight 156 108 Max Griffin Welterweight 155.5 109 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 155 110 Claudio Silva Welterweight 154 110 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 154 112 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 153.5 113 Randy Brown Welterweight 153 114 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 148.5 115 Shane Burgos Featherweight 146.5 116 Ryan Hall Featherweight 146 117 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 145 117 Brendan Allen Middleweight 145 119 Drew Dober Lightweight 144.5 120 Warlley Alves Welterweight 143.5 121 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 143 121 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 143 123 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 142 124 Clay Guida Lightweight 140.5 124 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 140.5 126 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 139 127 Alex Perez Flyweight 138.5 128 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 138 128 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 138 130 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 137.5 131 Dan Ige Featherweight 136.5 132 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 135.5 133 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 135 134 Francisco Trinaldo Welterweight 134 134 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 134 134 Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 134 137 14W Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 130.5 138 Robbie Lawler Middleweight 130 139 Jim Miller Lightweight 129 139 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 129 141 Rick Glenn Lightweight 128.5 142 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 128 142 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 128 142 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 128 145 Danny Roberts Welterweight 122 146 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 121 146 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva Middleweight 121 146 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 121 149 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 120 149 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 120 149 Conor McGregor Lightweight 120 152 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 118 153 Jake Matthews Welterweight 117.5 154 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 117 154 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 117 154 Matt Brown Welterweight 117 157 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 116 158 Niko Price Welterweight 115.5 159 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 115 159 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 115 161 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 114.5 161 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 114.5 163 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 114 163 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 114 165 Diego Ferreira Lightweight 113.5 165 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 113.5 167 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 113 168 15W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 112.5 169 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 112 170 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 109 170 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 109 172 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 108.5 173 Bobby Green Lightweight 107.5 174 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 106.5 175 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 106 176 Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 105 177 13W Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 104.5 178 Kevin Holland Middleweight 104 178 Michael Chandler Lightweight 104 178 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 104 178 Nate Maness Bantamweight 104 182 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 103 183 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 102 183 Julian Erosa Featherweight 102 185 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 101 185 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 101 187 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 100.5 188 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 100 189 Michel Pereira Welterweight 99 190 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 98.5 191 Alex Caceres Featherweight 98 192 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 97 192 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 97 194 Jared Gordon Lightweight 96.5 195 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 96 195 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 96 195 Carlston Harris Welterweight 96 195 Cody Garbrandt Flyweight 96 195 Renato Moicano Lightweight 96 195 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 96 201 Brad Riddell Lightweight 95 201 Darren Elkins Featherweight 95 201 Tom Breese Middleweight 95 204 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 94.5 204 Trevin Giles Welterweight 94.5 206 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 93 207 Casey O’Neill Women’s Flyweight 92 207 Joe Solecki Lightweight 92 209 Abdul Razak Alhassan Middleweight 90.5 210 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 90 211 Gregory Rodrigues Middleweight 89 211 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 89 213 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 88.5 213 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 88.5 213 Walt Harris Heavyweight 88.5 216 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 88 216 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 88 216 Matt Schnell Flyweight 88 216 Misha Cirkunov Middleweight 88 220 Court McGee Welterweight 87 220 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 87 222 Andre Fili Featherweight 86.5 223 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 86 223 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 86 223 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 86 223 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 86 227 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 84 228 Damon Jackson Featherweight 82 228 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 82 230 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 80.5 231 Ignacio Bahamondes Lightweight 80 231 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 80 231 Jeremiah Wells Welterweight 80 231 Josiane Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 80 231 Lupita Godinez Women’s Strawweight 80 231 Michael Morales Welterweight 80 231 Victor Henry Bantamweight 80 238 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 79 238 Davey Grant Bantamweight 78 238 Melissa Gatto Women’s Flyweight 78 241 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 77 241 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 77 241 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 77 244 Song Kenan Welterweight 76.5 245 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 76 245 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 76 245 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 76 248 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 75 248 Miles Johns Bantamweight 75 250 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 74.5 251 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 74 251 Dwight Grant Welterweight 74 251 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 74 251 Matt Frevola Lightweight 74 255 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 73.5 255 Julio Arce Bantamweight 73.5 257 Brian Kelleher Featherweight 73 258 Pat Sabatini Featherweight 72 258 Raulian Paiva Bantamweight 72 258 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 72 261 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 70.5 261 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 70.5 263 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 70 263 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 70 265 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 69 265 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 69 265 11W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 69 268 Karl Roberson Middleweight 68 268 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 68 268 William Knight Light Heavyweight 68 271 David Dvorak Flyweight 67 272 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 66 273 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 65.5 274 Bruno Silva Flyweight 65 274 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 65 274 Tim Means Welterweight 65 277 Brandon Royval Flyweight 64 277 Devonte Smith Lightweight 64 277 Mike Grundy Featherweight 64 280 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 62 280 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 62 282 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 61 282 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 61 284 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 60 284 John Makdessi Lightweight 60 284 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 60 284 Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 60 284 Saidyokub Kakhramonov Bantamweight 60 289 Jeff Molina Flyweight 59 289 Phil Hawes Middleweight 59 291 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 58.5 292 Chas Skelly Featherweight 58 292 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 58 294 Manel Kape Flyweight 56 295 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 55.5 296 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 55 296 Andre Petroski Middleweight 55 296 Mark O. Madsen Lightweight 55 296 Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight 55 296 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 55 301 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 54 301 Julian Marquez Middleweight 54 301 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 54 301 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 54 305 Thiago Moises Lightweight 53 306 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 52 306 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 52 308 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 51.5 308 Vince Morales Bantamweight 51.5 310 Bryan Battle Middleweight 50 310 Jack Della Maddalena Welterweight 50 310 Philip Rowe Welterweight 50 310 Rafael Alves Lightweight 50 310 Zhu Rong Lightweight 50 315 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 49 315 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 49 315 Juan Espino Heavyweight 49 315 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 49 315 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 49 315 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 49 321 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 48.5 322 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 48 322 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 48 324 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 47.5 324 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 46.5 324 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 46.5 327 Jack Shore Bantamweight 46 328 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 44.5 329 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 44 329 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 44 329 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 44 329 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 44 333 Sean Woodson Featherweight 43 334 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 42 334 Steven Peterson Featherweight 42 336 Eryk Anders Middleweight 41 336 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 41 336 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 41 336 Michael Trizano Featherweight 41 336 Nina Nunes Women’s Strawweight 41 336 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 41 342 Alex Pereira Middleweight 40 342 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 40 342 Jai Herbert Lightweight 40 342 Joanne Wood Women’s Flyweight 40 342 Kay Hansen Women’s Flyweight 40 342 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 40 342 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 40 342 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 40 342 Terrance McKinney Lightweight 40 351 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 39 352 Lando Vannata Featherweight 38 352 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 38 354 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 37 354 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 37 354 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 37 357 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 36.5 358 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 36 358 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 36 358 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 36 358 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 36 358 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 36 363 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 35 364 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 34.5 364 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 34.5 366 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 33 366 Darrick Minner Featherweight 33 366 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 33 366 Mickey Gall Welterweight 33 366 Omar Morales Featherweight 33 366 Shane Young Featherweight 33 372 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 32 372 David Zawada Welterweight 32 374 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 31.5 375 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 31 375 Roman Dolidze Middleweight 31 375 Tim Elliott Flyweight 31 375 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 31 379 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 30 379 Kamuela Kirk Featherweight 30 381 Christos Giagos Lightweight 29.5 382 Austin Lingo Featherweight 29 382 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 29 382 Erin Blanchfield Women’s Flyweight 29 382 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 29 382 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 29 382 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 29 388 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 28 388 Charles Rosa Lightweight 28 388 Cheyanne Vlismas Women’s Strawweight 28 388 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 28 388 Jordan Wright Middleweight 28 393 Brandon Davis Bantamweight 27 393 Tracy Cortez Women’s Flyweight 27 395 Jason Witt Welterweight 26 395 Randy Costa Bantamweight 26 397 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 25 397 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 25 399 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 23.5 400 Chase Hooper Featherweight 23 400 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 23 402 Jake Collier Heavyweight 22 402 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 22 404 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 21.5 405 Andre Ewell Featherweight 21 406 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 20.5 407 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 20 407 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 20 407 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 20 407 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 20 407 John Castaneda Bantamweight 20 407 Johnny Munoz Bantamweight 20 407 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 20 407 Paddy Pimblett Lightweight 20 407 Ronnie Lawrence Bantamweight 20 407 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 20 407 Steve Garcia Lightweight 20 407 Vanessa Demopoulos Women’s Strawweight 20 407 Viacheslav Borshchev Lightweight 20 420 Fares Ziam Lightweight 19 420 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 19 420 Jamie Pickett Middleweight 19 420 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 19 420 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 19 420 Luana Pinheiro Women’s Strawweight 19 420 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 19 420 Parker Porter Heavyweight 19 420 T.J. Brown Lightweight 19 420 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 19 430 Bill Algeo Featherweight 18 430 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 18 430 Miesha Tate Women’s Flyweight 18 430 Ode Osbourne Flyweight 18 430 Tafon Nchukwi Light Heavyweight 18 430 Tristan Connelly Featherweight 18 430 Uros Medic Lightweight 18 437 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 17.5 437 Sam Alvey Middleweight 17.5 439 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 17 439 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 17 441 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 16 441 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 16 443 Deron Winn Middleweight 15 443 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 15 445 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 14 445 Michael Johnson Lightweight 14 447 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 12.5 448 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 11.5 449 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 10 449 Albert Duraev Middleweight 10 449 Chris Barnett Heavyweight 10 449 Cody Durden Flyweight 10 449 Diana Belbita Women’s Strawweight 10 449 Gabriel Green Welterweight 10 449 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 10 449 Ian Garry Welterweight 10 449 Jasmine Jasudavicius Women’s Flyweight 10 449 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 10 449 Mana Martinez Bantamweight 10 449 Mason Jones Lightweight 10 449 Nick Maximov Middleweight 10 449 Rafa Garcia Lightweight 10 449 Ricky Turcios Bantamweight 10 449 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 10 449 Sergey Morozov Bantamweight 10 449 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Featherweight 10 449 Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 10 449 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 10 469 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 9 469 Andreas Michailidis Middleweight 9 469 Danny Chavez Featherweight 9 469 Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight 9 469 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 9 469 Jared Vanderaa Heavyweight 9 469 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 9 469 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 9 469 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 9 469 Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 9 469 Luis Saldana Featherweight 9 469 Montserrat Ruiz Women’s Strawweight 9 469 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 9 469 Tucker Lutz Featherweight 9 469 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 9 484 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 8 484 Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 8 484 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 8 484 Nate Diaz Welterweight 8 488 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5 489 Alan Baudot Heavyweight 0 489 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 489 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0 489 Allan Nascimento Flyweight 0 489 Andre Fialho Welterweight 0 489 Benoit Saint-Denis Welterweight 0 489 Brady Hiestand Bantamweight 0 489 Brandon Jenkins Lightweight 0 489 Bruno Souza Featherweight 0 489 Carlos Ulberg Light Heavyweight 0 489 Charlie Ontiveros Lightweight 0 489 CJ Vergara Flyweight 0 489 Cody Brundage Middleweight 0 489 Collin Anglin Featherweight 0 489 Dakota Bush Lightweight 0 489 Daniel Da Silva Flyweight 0 489 Darian Weeks Welterweight 0 489 David Onama Lightweight 0 489 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 489 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0 489 Elise Reed Women’s Strawweight 0 489 Erick Gonzalez Lightweight 0 489 Fabio Cherant Light Heavyweight 0 489 Gaetano Pirrello Bantamweight 0 489 Genaro Valdez Lightweight 0 489 Gilbert Urbina Middleweight 0 489 Gloria de Paula Women’s Strawweight 0 489 Harry Hunsucker Heavyweight 0 489 Hu Yaozong Middleweight 0 489 Istela Nunes Women’s Strawweight 0 489 Jesse Strader Bantamweight 0 489 Joanderson Brito Featherweight 0 489 Jordan Williams Welterweight 0 489 Joseph Holmes Middleweight 0 489 JP Buys Flyweight 0 489 JP Buys Bantamweight 0 489 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bnmtwght 0 489 Kevin Croom Featherweight 0 489 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0 489 Kris Moutinho Bantamweight 0 489 Liudvik Sholinian Bantamweight 0 489 Mandy Bohm Women’s Flyweight 0 489 Marcelo Rojo Bantamweight 0 489 Maria Oliveira Women’s Strawweight 0 489 Mark Striegl Featherweight 0 489 Martin Sano Jr. Welterweight 0 489 Micheal Gillmore Middleweight 0 489 Mike Breeden Lightweight 0 489 Na Liang Women’s Strawweight 0 489 Natan Levy Lightweight 0 489 Nick Diaz Middleweight 0 489 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0 489 Orion Cosce Welterweight 0 489 Pete Rodriguez Welterweight 0 489 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0 489 Preston Parsons Welterweight 0 489 Qileng Aori Flyweight 0 489 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0 489 Saimon Oliveira Bantamweight 0 489 Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0 489 Sean Soriano Featherweight 0 489 Shanna Young Women’s Flyweight 0 489 Silvana Gomez Juarez Women’s Strawweight 0 489 Victor Rodriguez Flyweight 0 489 Victoria Leonardo Women’s Flyweight 0

