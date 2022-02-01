BetOnline NHL Promo Code and Betting Offer for 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend

2022 NHL All-Star Weekend is finally here! Beginning on Friday, we have a packed weekend full of excitement in the hockey world. To add to typical excitement, this year’s All-Star Weekend will be in Las Vegas! What says Las Vegas more than sports betting? This means that NHL betting should be at an all-time high for the All-Star festivities. Luckily, we have a BetOnline NHL promo code and betting offers for you to claim. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim.

2022 NHL All-Star Weekend Info

NHL All-Star Weekend Skills Competition:

When: Friday, February 4, 2022

TV Coverage: 7:30PM EST. on ESPN and Sportsnet

Live Event: Doors 3:15 / Event 4:30PM PST.

NHL All-Star Game:

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022

TV Coverage: 3:00PM EST. on ABC, ESPN+ and Sportsnet

Live Event: Doors 10:45AM / Event 12:00PM PST

BetOnline NHL Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these 2022 NHL All-Star Game betting offers using the BetOnline promo code. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your NHL bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

How to claim the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend free bets and promo

Claiming the BetOnline NHL promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to BetOnline

Sign up with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetOnline

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

With the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend schedule beginning on Friday, February 4th, there isn’t much time to claim these NHL promo offers. So head on over the BetOnline Sportsbook!

