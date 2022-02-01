BetUS NHL Promo Code and Betting Offer for 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend

2022 NHL All-Star Weekend is finally here! Beginning on Friday, we have a packed weekend full of excitement in the hockey world. To add to typical excitement, this year’s All-Star Weekend will be in Las Vegas! What says Las Vegas more than sports betting? This means that NHL betting should be at an all-time high for the All-Star festivities. Luckily, we have a BetUS NHL promo code and betting offers for you to claim. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim.

2022 NHL All-Star Weekend Info

NHL All-Star Weekend Skills Competition:

When: Friday, February 4, 2022

TV Coverage: 7:30PM EST. on ESPN and Sportsnet

Live Event: Doors 3:15 / Event 4:30PM PST.

NHL All-Star Game:

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022

TV Coverage: 3:00PM EST. on ABC, ESPN+ and Sportsnet

Live Event: Doors 10:45AM / Event 12:00PM PST

BetUS NHL All-Star Weekend Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these NHL All-Star Weekend betting offers using the BetUS NHL promo code. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets! The bets are split up to $2500 for sports and another $625 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money. This is one of the best offers in the industry going!

New members only. $100 min deposit. Receive a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets from BetUS, split between $2500 for sports and $625 for casino. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

How to claim the NHL All-Star Weekend free bets

Claiming the BetUS NHL promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to BetUS

Sign up with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetUS

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

With the puck not dropping on the NHL All-Star Weekend until Friday evening, you still have time to claim this NHL promo offer. So head on over the BetUS Sportsbook!

