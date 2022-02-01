Bovada NHL Promo Code and Betting Offer for 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend

2022 NHL All-Star Weekend is finally here! Beginning on Friday, we have a packed weekend full of excitement in the hockey world. To add to typical excitement, this year’s All-Star Weekend will be in Las Vegas! What says Las Vegas more than sports betting? This means that NHL betting should be at an all-time high for the All-Star festivities. Luckily, we have a Bovada NHL promo code and betting offers for you to claim. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim.

2022 NHL All-Star Weekend Info

NHL All-Star Weekend Skills Competition:

When: Friday, February 4, 2022

TV Coverage: 7:30PM EST. on ESPN and Sportsnet

Live Event: Doors 3:15 / Event 4:30PM PST.

NHL All-Star Game:

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022

TV Coverage: 3:00PM EST. on ABC, ESPN+ and Sportsnet

Live Event: Doors 10:45AM / Event 12:00PM PST

Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these NHL All-Star Weekend betting offers using the Bovada promo code. Those looking to claim NHL betting promo from Bovada for NHL All-Star weekend will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

Bonus can be claimed only once per user on only on their first deposit of min $20, using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Bovada matches 75% of the first deposit of this method up to $750. You can use the free bets on sport, wager type and odds. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

How to claim the NHL All-Star Weekend Bovada Bitcoin betting offer

Claiming the Bovada promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to Bovada

Sign up with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on Bovada

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

With the puck not dropping on the NHL All-Star Weekend until Friday evening, you still have time to claim this NHL promo offer. So head on over the Bovada Sportsbook!

