Lamar Jackson and Greg Roman vow to figure it out for Ravens

“I know we can look at [our issues] with the coaching staff that we have, build off it with the players that we have,” Harbaugh said. “Let’s choose our scheme direction wisely. … We’ve got all the elements in the offense.”

“Lamar’s really determined,” Harbaugh said. “The conversations that I’ve had with him, he’s really, really determined. I can’t even emphasize enough how determined he is to improve and get our offense where it needs to be.

“As a coaching staff, as a scouting staff, we want to do our part. We have to trust and rely on Lamar and all the players to do their part, to go to work. He’s got a plan to do that just like all the guys do, and go to work and come back here in April better than you were when you left.”

Harbaugh said Jackson’s ankle is improving, and that his target date to begin offseason workouts is Feb. 14, the day after Super Bowl LVI. The bone bruise that he suffered took longer to heal than originally expected.

“Those things are really unpredictable,” Harbaugh said. “Lamar felt like he was going to be back. He worked really hard at getting back. It just didn’t really heal. There’s not a great deal of blood flow down there in the low ankle, foot area where the bruise was. It just didn’t heal very quickly, and it was painful. You could see it. He stayed in the boot longer than we thought. He was still limping even at the end of the season. I talked to him Saturday, he said it felt great. It was really getting better.”

The 2021 season had peaks and valleys for Jackson, the NFL’s most valuable player in 2019. In Week 2, he lead the Ravens to a come-from-behind victory over the Chiefs, a team he had never defeated in three previous tries. In Week 5, Jackson played one of the best games of this career, leading Baltimore to a 31-25 comeback win over the Colts with a season-high four touchdown passes, all in the second half.