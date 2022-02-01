NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule

The 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule is set to take place from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada starting this Friday, February 4.

Below is the full NHL All-Star Weekend schedule for fans both in person and at home.

NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule

As is tradition with the NHL All-Star Weekend, the festivities will kick off with the always thrilling skills competition. This year’s skills competition will feature all your favorite traditional events such as fastest skater, goalie save streak, hardest shot, accuracy shooting and the breakaway challenge, as well as two brand new Las Vegas themed challenges called the fountain faceoff and 21 in ’22. “I think our players are going to love these events,” NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said. “It’s going to look incredible. I’m super psyched that we’re going to do these events and add something that will be unique to Vegas, something that years from now will make people go, ‘Oh, man, remember …'” Full descriptions of these events can be found HERE.

There are many NHL sportsbooks that will even let you place money on these skills competitions, adding to the excitement of NHL All-Star Weekend.

Saturday brings the NHL All-Star game itself, which will feature four teams and be played in the 3 on 3 format we have come to know in recent years. Teams will be made up of nine skaters and two goalies, all representing their own division.

NHL All-Star Weekend Skills Competition:

When: Friday, February 4, 2022

TV Coverage: 7:30PM EST. on ESPN and Sportsnet

Live Event: Doors 3:15 / Event 4:30PM PST.

NHL All-Star Game:

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022

TV Coverage: 3:00PM EST. on ABC, ESPN+ and Sportsnet

Live Event: Doors 10:45AM / Event 12:00PM PST.

BetOnline NHL Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these 2022 NHL All-Star Game betting offers using the BetOnline promo code. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your NHL bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

About Jake Sennholz View all posts by Jake Sennholz

Read next