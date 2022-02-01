The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 47: Jason Witt

Name: Jason Witt

Opponent: Philip Rowe

Odds: +142 (bet $100 to win $142) **Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

We started off the year on the wrong foot with a couple of wrestlers not getting the job done. However, I’m going right back to the wrestling with this pick as I think there’s an advantage to be exploited here.

Jason Witt has some excellent wrestling. He took Bryan Barberena down eight times in their recent fight. Additionally, he has a 100% takedown defense. He’ll be fighting Philip Rowe, who is a guy who is confident in his jiu jitsu, but will have to likely work off his back for that to work here. Not only that, but his wrestling and jiu jitsu has failed him in the past. He gave up two takedowns on as many attempts against Gabriel Green and lost a decision as a result. I think Witt can replicate that offense and control this fight here – winning you some dog money in the process.

2022 Record: 0-2

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($200)

Return on Investment: -100%

