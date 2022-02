UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland Fight Card

Feb 5, 2022

UFC Apex

Enterprise, Nevada

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,306 – average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)n

Middleweights (five rounds):

Jack Hermansson (22-6, #8 ranked middleweight) vs Sean Strickland (24-3, #5 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:

Punahele Soriano (8-1, #30 ranked middleweight) vs Nick Maximov (7-0, #51 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Shavkat Rakhmonov (14-0, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Carlston Harris (17-4, #34 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Sam Alvey (33-16-1, 1 NC, #48 ranked middleweight) vs Phil Hawes (11-3, #36 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:

Tresean Gore (4-0) vs Bryan Battle (7-1, #39 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Julian Erosa (26-10, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Steven Peterson (19-9, #42 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Miles Johns (12-1, #28 ranked bantamweight) vs John Castaneda (18-5, #52 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Hakeem Dawodu (12-2-1, #23 ranked featherweight) vs Mike Trizano (10-1, #43 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Chidi Njokuani (20-7, 1 NC) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (13-4, 1 NC, #32 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Jason Witt (19-7, #52 ranked welterweight) vs Philip Rowe (8-3, #46 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Alexis Davis (20-11, #13 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Julija Stoliarenko (9-6-1, #23 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jailton Almeida (14-2) vs Danilo Marques (11-3, #31 ranked light heavyweight)

Flyweights:

Malcolm Gordon (13-5, #20 ranked flyweight) vs Denys Bondar (16-3)

