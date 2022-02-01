UFC Vegas 47 Prelim Breakout Star: Jailton Almeida

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once-per-event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Jailton Almeida

Nickname – Malhadinho

Affiliation – LG System

From – Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Height – 6’3″

Weight – 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

Record – 14-2 (0-0, UFC)

What makes him impressive

Almeida entered the Contender Series as a slight underdog to Nasrudin Nasrudiniov. The Russian had billed himself as a light heavyweight Khabib, claiming his wrestling was unmatched at 205lbs. Not only was it matched and stuffed, but Nasrudinov found himself on his back for the majority of the fight – a fight that didn’t even last half of the limit thanks to a rear naked choke from Almeida. That suffocating wrestling is just a piece of why he’s so dangerous. He’s got powerful hands, which he uses on the feet and to ground and pound as well. In that way, he may be the most well-rounded light heavyweight prospect the UFC currently has.

Why he has been overlooked

On Week 3 of the Contender Series, Almeida won in the main event and would have drawn a lot of the episode’s attention had it not been for another hot prospect. Instead, a bulk of the talking afterwards was about Jack Della Maddalena, who we saw at UFC 270. That talk was justified, but it may be hiding someone who should be equally hyped. Although it isn’t hiding him from the sportsbooks. Almeida is a massive -375 favorite over a 3-fight UFC veteran with a 2-1 record. (Odds courtesy of FanDuel).



What makes this a good match-up

Danillo Marques has gotten all of his work in the UFC done on the mat. He controlled Khadis Ibragimov there. He finished Mike Rodriguez there. He was on his way to beating Kennedy Nzechukwu there as well, but he ran out of gas. This bodes doubly bad for Marques. Almedia has a great pace and almost certainly will be able to tire him out. In addition, Marques’ wrestling won’t be enough to get Almeida down nor stop him from being taken down. This should be quick, violent and end any way that Almeida wants.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 238-109-1 (2 NC) (14 DNF)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

About Daniel Vreeland View all posts by Daniel Vreeland

Read next