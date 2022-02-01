When is the 2022 NHL All-Star Game?

With so much happening across the first few weeks of February, hockey fans may be left asking when is the 2022 NHL All-Star Game? Since the 2021 NHL All-Star game was unable to take place, hockey fans are ready and excited to once again see the world’s best players in action on the same sheet of ice.

The NHL regular season will be put on hold following a five-game slate on February 2nd, giving 2022 NHL All-Star Game participants two days to get to Las Vegas and be ready for the NHL All-Star Weekend festivities.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, February 4, with the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition. For a full list of events and participants click HERE. Coverage of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will be available on ESPN beginning at 7:30PM EST.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game itself will take place Saturday, February 5, with an early start slated for 3:00PM EST. Coverage will be available on both ABC and ESPN+

2022 NHL All-Star Game Format

The 2022 NHL All-Star game will feature four teams and be played in the 3 on 3 format we have come to know in recent years. Teams will be made up of nine skaters and two goalies, all representing their own division.

Since starting this format in 2016, the only two divisions to win have been the Pacific and Metropolitan, alternating victories in each of the last five All-Star Games. With an incredible 19 players making their very first All-Star appearance, this may finally be the year we see either the Central or Atlantic Divisions reign victorious.

2022 NHL All-Star Game Betting Odds

