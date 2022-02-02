The PGA season is starting to heat up! With the NFL season winding down and Masters weekend on the horizon, PGA fans are starting to flock back to their TV’s to enjoy the best players in the world competing 18 holes at a time. This weeks PGA event is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a very unique and always unpredictable PGA event.
To help you prepare to bet one this often wild tournament, we have a list of the most intriguing AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA Odds, as well as a BetOnline PGA promo code.
Let’s take a look at some AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds below.
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Info
Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 3-6
Purse: $8.7 million ($1.566 million winner’s share)
Last year’s champion: Daniel Berger
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV Schedule
Thursday, February 3: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+)
Friday, February 4: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+)
Saturday, February 5: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+); 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS, ESPN+)
Sunday, February 6: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+); 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, ESPN+)
Specific tee-times for all competitors can be found HERE
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA Odds
To win:
- Patrick Cantlay +625
- Maverick McNealy +1800
- Jordan Spieth +2000
- Jason Day +2000
- Justin Rose +2200
- Cameron Tringale +2200
- Seamus Power +2500
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800
- Lanto Griffin +4000
- Ryan Palmer +4000
- Kevin Kisner +5000
Full list of odds for remaining participants available HERE
Top 5:
- Patrick Cantlay +140
- Jordan Spieth +400
- Maverick McNealy +400
- Jason Day +400
- Justin Rose +425
- Seamus Power +500
- Cameron Tringale +500
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +550
- Kevin Kisner +700
- Lanto Griffin +900
- Ryan Palmer +900
Full list of odds for remaining participants available HERE
Top 10:
- Patrick Cantlay -150
- Jordan Spieth +200
- Maverick McNealy +200
- Jason Day +200
- Justin Rose +225
- Seamus Power +275
- Cameron Tringale +275
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +300
- Kevin Kisner +400
- Lanto Griffin +400
- Ryan Palmer +400
Full list of odds for remaining participants available HERE
Top 20:
- Patrick Cantlay -275
- Jordan Spieth -110
- Maverick McNealy -110
- Jason Day -110
- Cameron Tringale +100
- Justin Rose +110
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +110
- Seamus Power +125
- Lanto Griffin +175
- Ryan Palmer +175
- Kevin Kisner +200
Full list of odds for remaining participants available HERE
To Make/Miss Cut:
- Patrick Cantlay | Make -800 / Miss +500
- Seamus Power | Make -325 / Miss +250
- Jordan Spieth | Make -310 / Miss +250
- Cameron Tringale | Make -300 / Miss +240
- Maverick McNealy | Make -300 / Miss +240
- Jason Day | Make -285 / Miss +225
- Justin Rose | Make -280 / Miss +220
- Matthew Fitzpatrick | Make -240 / Miss+190
Full list of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament props available HERE
BetOnline PGA Promo Code and Betting Offer
You absolutely should take advantage of these 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting offers using the BetOnline promo code. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your PGA bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.
New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
How to claim the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am free bets and promo
Claiming the BetOnline PGA promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.
- Click the link to go to BetOnline
- Sign up with your details including age and address
- Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetOnline
- Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook
With the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teeing off early tomorrow morning, there isn’t much time to claim these PGA promo offers for day one. However, golf gives you the opportunity to get in on the action each and every day of the tournament. So head on over the BetOnline Sportsbook!Read next
How to Bet the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California | CA Sports Betting Offers
It is an exciting time to participate in California sports betting. Not only will the Super Bowl be held in Los Angeles in just 11...