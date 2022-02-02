AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA Odds

The PGA season is starting to heat up! With the NFL season winding down and Masters weekend on the horizon, PGA fans are starting to flock back to their TV’s to enjoy the best players in the world competing 18 holes at a time. This weeks PGA event is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a very unique and always unpredictable PGA event.

To help you prepare to bet one this often wild tournament, we have a list of the most intriguing AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA Odds, as well as a BetOnline PGA promo code.

Let’s take a look at some AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds below.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Info

Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 3-6

Purse: $8.7 million ($1.566 million winner’s share)

Last year’s champion: Daniel Berger

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV Schedule

Thursday, February 3: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+)

Friday, February 4: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+)

Saturday, February 5: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+); 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS, ESPN+)

Sunday, February 6: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+); 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, ESPN+)

Specific tee-times for all competitors can be found HERE

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA Odds

To win:

Patrick Cantlay +625

Maverick McNealy +1800

Jordan Spieth +2000

Jason Day +2000

Justin Rose +2200

Cameron Tringale +2200

Seamus Power +2500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800

Lanto Griffin +4000

Ryan Palmer +4000

Kevin Kisner +5000

Full list of odds for remaining participants available HERE

Top 5:

Patrick Cantlay +140

Jordan Spieth +400

Maverick McNealy +400

Jason Day +400

Justin Rose +425

Seamus Power +500

Cameron Tringale +500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +550

Kevin Kisner +700

Lanto Griffin +900

Ryan Palmer +900

Full list of odds for remaining participants available HERE

Top 10:

Patrick Cantlay -150

Jordan Spieth +200

Maverick McNealy +200

Jason Day +200

Justin Rose +225

Seamus Power +275

Cameron Tringale +275

Matthew Fitzpatrick +300

Kevin Kisner +400

Lanto Griffin +400

Ryan Palmer +400

Full list of odds for remaining participants available HERE

Top 20:

Patrick Cantlay -275

Jordan Spieth -110

Maverick McNealy -110

Jason Day -110

Cameron Tringale +100

Justin Rose +110

Matthew Fitzpatrick +110

Seamus Power +125

Lanto Griffin +175

Ryan Palmer +175

Kevin Kisner +200

Full list of odds for remaining participants available HERE

To Make/Miss Cut:

Patrick Cantlay | Make -800 / Miss +500

Seamus Power | Make -325 / Miss +250

Jordan Spieth | Make -310 / Miss +250

Cameron Tringale | Make -300 / Miss +240

Maverick McNealy | Make -300 / Miss +240

Jason Day | Make -285 / Miss +225

Justin Rose | Make -280 / Miss +220

Matthew Fitzpatrick | Make -240 / Miss+190

Full list of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament props available HERE

BetOnline PGA Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting offers using the BetOnline promo code. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your PGA bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

How to claim the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am free bets and promo

Claiming the BetOnline PGA promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to BetOnline

Sign up with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetOnline

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

With the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teeing off early tomorrow morning, there isn’t much time to claim these PGA promo offers for day one. However, golf gives you the opportunity to get in on the action each and every day of the tournament. So head on over the BetOnline Sportsbook!

