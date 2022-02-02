BetOnline Promo Code PGA Betting | AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA season is starting to heat up! With the NFL season winding down and Masters weekend on the horizon, PGA fans are starting to flock back to their TV’s to enjoy the best players in the world competing 18 holes at a time. The amount of people who bet on the PGA is growing at a rapid pace, as the game of golf offers such a unique and wide variety of ways for you to get in on the action. Luckily, we have a BetOnline promo code for PGA betting that you can take advantage of at this weekends AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This unique event is unlike any other in the PGA season, so there is plenty of reason you should claim this BetOnline promo code and tune in. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Info & TV Schedule

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Info

Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 3-6

Purse: $8.7 million ($1.566 million winner’s share)

Last year’s champion: Daniel Berger

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV Schedule

Thursday, February 3: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+)

Friday, February 4: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+)

Saturday, February 5: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+); 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS, ESPN+)

Sunday, February 6: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+); 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, ESPN+)

Specific tee-times for all competitors can be found HERE

BetOnline PGA Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting offers using the BetOnline promo code. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your PGA bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

How to claim the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am free bets and promo

Claiming the BetOnline PGA promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to BetOnline

Sign up with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetOnline

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

With the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teeing off early tomorrow morning, there isn’t much time to claim these PGA promo offers for day one. However, golf gives you the opportunity to get in on the action each and every day of the tournament. So head on over the BetOnline Sportsbook!

Read next