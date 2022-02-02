BetUS Promo Code PGA Betting | AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA season is starting to heat up! With the NFL season winding down and Masters weekend on the horizon, PGA fans are starting to flock back to their TV’s to enjoy the best players in the world competing 18 holes at a time. The amount of people who bet on the PGA is growing at a rapid pace, as the game of golf offers such a unique and wide variety of ways for you to get in on the action. Luckily, we have a BetUS promo code for PGA betting that you can take advantage of at this weekends AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This unique event is unlike any other in the PGA season, so there is plenty of reason you should claim this BetUS promo code and tune in. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Info & TV Schedule

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Info

Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 3-6

Purse: $8.7 million ($1.566 million winner’s share)

Last year’s champion: Daniel Berger

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV Schedule

Thursday, February 3: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+)

Friday, February 4: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+)

Saturday, February 5: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+); 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS, ESPN+)

Sunday, February 6: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+); 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, ESPN+)

Specific tee-times for all competitors can be found HERE

BetUS PGA Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting offers using the BetUS PGA promo code. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets! The bets are split up to $2500 for sports and another $625 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money. This is one of the best offers in the industry going!

New members only. $100 min deposit. Receive a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets from BetUS, split between $2500 for sports and $625 for casino. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

How to claim the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am free bets

Claiming the BetUS PGA promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to BetUS

Sign up with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetUS

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

With the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teeing off early tomorrow morning, there isn’t much time to claim these PGA promo offers for day one. However, golf gives you the opportunity to get in on the action each and every day of the tournament. So head on over the BetUS Sportsbook!

