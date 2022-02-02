Bovada Promo Code PGA Betting | AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA season is starting to heat up! With the NFL season winding down and Masters weekend on the horizon, PGA fans are starting to flock back to their TV’s to enjoy the best players in the world competing 18 holes at a time. The amount of people who bet on the PGA is growing at a rapid pace, as the game of golf offers such a unique and wide variety of ways for you to get in on the action. Luckily, we have a Bovada promo code for PGA betting that you can take advantage of at this weekends AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This unique event is unlike any other in the PGA season, so there is plenty of reason you should claim this Bovada promo code and tune in. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Info & TV Schedule

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Info

Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 3-6

Purse: $8.7 million ($1.566 million winner’s share)

Last year’s champion: Daniel Berger

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV Schedule

Thursday, February 3: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+)

Friday, February 4: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+)

Saturday, February 5: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+); 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS, ESPN+)

Sunday, February 6: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, ESPN+); 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, ESPN+)

Specific tee-times for all competitors can be found HERE

Bovada PGA Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting offers using the Bovada promo code. Those looking to claim PGA betting promo from Bovada for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

Bonus can be claimed only once per user on only on their first deposit of min $20, using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Bovada matches 75% of the first deposit of this method up to $750. You can use the free bets on sport, wager type and odds. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

How to claim the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Bovada Bitcoin betting offer

Claiming the Bovada promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to Bovada

Sign up with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on Bovada

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

With the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teeing off early tomorrow morning, there isn’t much time to claim these PGA promo offers for day one. However, golf gives you the opportunity to get in on the action each and every day of the tournament. So head on over the Bovada Sportsbook!

