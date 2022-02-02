How to Bet the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California | CA Sports Betting Offers

It is an exciting time to participate in California sports betting. Not only will the Super Bowl be held in Los Angeles in just 11 days, but the PGA is back in full swing and has many large events in California, highlighted this week by the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. While California sports betting is not yet legalized, that doesn’t mean you’re unable to bet on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week! There are many great online sportsbooks that sports bettors in California can use for PGA betting.

Let’s go over how to bet the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. More importantly, let’s go over how to claim these California sports betting offers for the PGA season.

How to bet the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California

Claiming these PGA betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

BetUS AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am California Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $3125 bonus

If you’re wondering how to bet the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California and claim the most PGA betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets! The bets are split up to $2500 for sports and another $625 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money.

New members only. $100 min deposit. Receive a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets from BetUS, split between $2500 for sports and $625 for casino. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

BetOnline AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am California Sports Betting Offer: Risk-free $50 free bet

One bookie who you should take advantage of for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am free bets is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your PGA bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

MyBookie AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am California Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $1000 bonus

If you’re looking to maximize your free bets for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, you will not want to pass up MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will have their initial deposit doubled, giving you up to $1000 in free bets by using the link below.

New members only. $50 min deposit. Receive a 100% deposit match up to $1000 in free bets from MyBookie. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

Bovada AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am California Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $750 bonus

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those looking to claim PGA betting offers on Bovada for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

Bonus can be claimed only once per user on only on their first deposit of min $20, using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Bovada matches 75% of the first deposit of this method up to $750. You can use the free bets on sport, wager type and odds. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

