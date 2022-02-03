2022 NFL Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements

After the Pro Bowl was canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is back on for this year! It is the game that celebrates many of the top players in the NFL. Best of all, it gives us some kind of football to watch on Sunday. The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters have been released, as have the numerous replacements for the stars that will not attend for one reason or another.
Let’s take a look at the original 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Rosters that have been voted upon, then list the replacements that we know of so far.
2022 NFL Pro Bowl Rosters
NFC Pro Bowl Roster | Offense
* Denotes Starter
Quarterback (5)
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers*
- Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Running back (3)
- Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings*
- James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
- Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Wide receiver (5)
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams*
- Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
- Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Tight end (2)
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
- Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Offensive tackle (6)
- Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
- Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
- Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Offensive guard (3)
- Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
- Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team*
- Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Center (2)
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fullback (1)
- Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*
NFC Pro Bowl Roster | Defense
Defensive end (3)
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*
- Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*
- Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
Interior linemen (5)
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*
- Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team*
- Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers
Outside linebacker (3)
- Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals*
- Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears*
- Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside/Middle linebacker (3)
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
- Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback (4)
- Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*
- Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams*
- Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
- Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
Free safety (2)
- Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*
Strong safety (2)
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
- Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
NFC Pro Bowl Roster | Special Teams
Long snapper (1)
- Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons*
Punter (1)
- Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*
Placekicker (1)
- Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams*
Return specialist (1)
- Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears*
Special teamer (1)
- J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints*
AFC Pro Bowl Roster | Offense
Quarterback (3)
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Running back (4)
- Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts*
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
- Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
Wide receiver (5)
- Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals*
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
- Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Tight end (2)
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens*
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive tackle (3)
- Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
Offensive guard (4)
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*
- Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
Center (2)
- Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
Fullback (1)
- Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
AFC Pro Bowl Roster | Defense
Defensive end (3)
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior linemen (4)
- DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts*
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Outside linebacker (4)
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*
- Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Matt Judon, New England Patriots
Inside/Middle linebacker (2)
- Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts*
- Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerback (4)
- J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots*
- Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins*
- Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
- Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
Free safety (1)
- Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans*
Strong safety (2)
- Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Pro Bowl Roster | Special Teams
Long snapper (1)
- Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts*
Punter (1)
- A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders*
Placekicker (1)
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Return specialist (1)
- Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens
Special teamer (1)
- Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
Pro Bowl Replacements
There are many players that were voted to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters that will not be attending. Some of these players are preparing to win a Super Bowl. Other players are recovering from injuries. There also could be players who simply did not want to attend. Nonetheless, these are the replacements for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, along with the players they are replacing.
NFC Replacements
- Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (replaces Rodgers)
- Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (replaces Brady)
- Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replaces Adams)
- D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals (replaces Smith)
- Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings (replaces Wirfs)
- Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks (replaces Williams)
- Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles (replaces Clark)
- Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replaces Donald)
- Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replaces Wagner)
- Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replaces Diggs)
AFC Replacements
- Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (replaces Mixon)
- Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (replaces Chase)
- Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans (replaces Nelson)
- Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans (replaces Jones)
- Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans (replaces Bosa)
Pro Bowl Betting Offer
If the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl doesn’t excite you, you’re not alone. The excitement around the Pro Bowl has continued to drop over the past couple of decades. However, the excitement around NFL betting only continues to rise, and having some action on the Pro Bowl is one of the ways to make it watchable!
You absolutely should take advantage of these 2022 NFL Pro Bowl betting offers using the BetOnline promo code. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your NFL bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.
New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline's General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
