2022 NFL Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements

After the Pro Bowl was canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is back on for this year! It is the game that celebrates many of the top players in the NFL. Best of all, it gives us some kind of football to watch on Sunday. The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters have been released, as have the numerous replacements for the stars that will not attend for one reason or another.

Let’s take a look at the original 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Rosters that have been voted upon, then list the replacements that we know of so far.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl Rosters

NFC Pro Bowl Roster | Offense

* Denotes Starter

Quarterback (5)

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers*

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Running back (3)

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings*

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Wide receiver (5)

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams*

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Tight end (2)

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Offensive tackle (6)

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Offensive guard (3)

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team*

Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Center (2)

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

NFC Pro Bowl Roster | Defense

Defensive end (3) Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints Interior linemen (5) Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team*

Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers Outside linebacker (3) Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals*

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears*

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inside/Middle linebacker (3) Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks Cornerback (4) Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams*

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints Free safety (2) Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks* Strong safety (2) Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

NFC Pro Bowl Roster | Special Teams Long snapper (1) Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons* Punter (1) Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys* Placekicker (1) Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams* Return specialist (1) Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears* Special teamer (1) J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints*

AFC Pro Bowl Roster | Offense

Quarterback (3)

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers*

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Running back (4)

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts*

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Wide receiver (5)

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs*

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals*

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Tight end (2)

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens*

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive tackle (3)

Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers*

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs*

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

Offensive guard (4)

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

Center (2)

Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers*

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

Fullback (1)

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

AFC Pro Bowl Roster | Defense

Defensive end (3)

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen (4)

DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts*

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside linebacker (4)

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers*

Matt Judon, New England Patriots

Inside/Middle linebacker (2)

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts*

Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

Cornerback (4)

J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots*

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins*

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

Free safety (1)

Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans*

Strong safety (2)

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*

Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Pro Bowl Roster | Special Teams

Long snapper (1)

Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts*

Punter (1)

A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders*

Placekicker (1)

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Return specialist (1)

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

Special teamer (1)

Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

Pro Bowl Replacements

There are many players that were voted to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters that will not be attending. Some of these players are preparing to win a Super Bowl. Other players are recovering from injuries. There also could be players who simply did not want to attend. Nonetheless, these are the replacements for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, along with the players they are replacing.

NFC Replacements

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (replaces Rodgers)

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (replaces Brady)

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replaces Adams)

D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals (replaces Smith)

Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings (replaces Wirfs)

Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks (replaces Williams)

Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles (replaces Clark)

Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replaces Donald)

Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replaces Wagner)

Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replaces Diggs)

AFC Replacements

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (replaces Mixon)

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (replaces Chase)

Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans (replaces Nelson)

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans (replaces Jones)

Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans (replaces Bosa)

