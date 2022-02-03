How to Get Free Bets for the Raptors vs Bulls | Ontario Sportsbook Bonuses

DeMar DeRozan will return to Toronto as the Raptors get set to host the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night. Many Raptors fans will likely want to bet on tonight’s game, especially with Raptors riding a three-game winning streak. While legal sportsbooks are still limited to a handful of provincial operators, basketball fans can still bet on the Raptors vs Bulls in Canada with some of the best online sportsbooks.

In this article, we’ll let basketball fans know how to bet on the Raptors vs Bulls in Canada and get up to $6,125 in free bets for the Raptor’s game tonight.

How To Bet On The Raptors vs Bulls In Canada

Now that sports betting is legal, claiming free bets and sports betting bonuses in Canada has never been easier.

To learn how to bet on Raptors games in Canada, check out our step-by-step guide:

Choose the best sportsbook bonus in Canada on this page Click the link to claim the sports betting bonus Sign up with the sportsbook using accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Claim your free betting bonus for the Raptor’s game tonight Place your free bet on the Raptors vs Bulls

Below, we’ll go over a list of free bets and sportsbook bonuses from the best betting sites in Canada.

Raptors vs Bulls — Game Information:

Game Time: 7:30 pm EST

TV Coverage: Sportsnet

Odds: TOR -3 | CHI +3

Want to bet on the Raptors game tonight?

For a complete breakdown of the Raptors vs Bulls odds from BetOnline, check out the check below.

Raptors vs Bulls Odds from BetOnline Toronto Raptors Chicago Bulls Moneyline -155 +135 Point Spread -3 +3 Total Over/Under

224.5

To learn more about how to bet on the Raptors vs Bulls in Canada and get up to $6,125 in sports betting bonuses, scroll down below.

BetOnline Betting Bonus and Free Bets for Raptors vs Bulls:

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 Plus $25 Risk-Free Player Props Bet For The Raptors Bulls Game

When it comes to getting the best NBA odds, BetOnline is tough to beat. It offers early NBA lines, competitive NBA betting odds, and a wide variety of betting contests with huge payouts. Using the promo code BOL100, new members can receive up to $1,000 at BetOnline when making their first deposit. BetOnline also gives members a risk-free player props bet and free live NBA bet worth up to $25 each.

To sign up for BetOnline and claim your free bets on the Raptors game tonight, click the button below.

New customers only. BetOnline matches 50% of your first deposit, up to $1,0000. In order to receive the bonus, members must use promo code BOL1000 when making their deposit. Terms and conditions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

BetUS

125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 In Free Bets for the Raptor’s Game Tonight

For Canadians looking for the best betting bonuses, BetUS is the best place to sign up. At BetUS, new members are welcomed with a 125 percent deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 in free bets that can be used on the Raptors vs Bulls game. The sportsbook also offers excellent NBA odds and an excellent loyalty rewards program that gives players points for betting online.

To sign up for BetUS and cash in on the best sports betting bonus in Canada, click the button below.

New customers only. Receive a 125% bonus worth up to $3,125 on your first deposit. $50 minimum deposit. The bonus is split into a 100% sports betting bonus worth up to $2,500 and a 25% casino bonus worth up to $625. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

MyBookie

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Betting Bonuses For Raptors vs Bulls

MyBookie is a trusted online sportsbook with great Raptors odds and a wide variety of sports betting bonuses. Canadians can take advantage of a 100 percent welcome bonus offer worth up to $1,000 on their first deposit and use their bonus cash to place free bets on the Raptors vs Bulls game. MyBookie also features excellent live NBA betting odds, giving Canadians a chance to earn a profit while the Raptors game is in progress.

To cash in your sports betting sign-up bonus at MyBookie, click the button below.

New users only. Receive a 100% deposit match worth up to $1,000 in free bets. $50 minimum deposit. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

Bovada

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Sports Betting Bonuses For The Raptors-Bulls Game

For new members only. Bovada matches 100% your first deposit, up to $1,000. Bonus can only be claimed once per customer on their first qualifying deposit. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

