Basketball fans that want to bet on Raptors games don’t have to stick with provincial sportsbooks, like Pro-Line and PlayNow. Instead, Canadians that want to bet on the Raptors vs Hawks game can find better odds and betting bonuses at some of the best online sportsbooks.

In this article, we’ll let basketball fans know how to bet on the Raptors vs Hawks at BetUS and get up to $3,125 in free bets for the Raptor’s game tonight.

How To Bet On The Raptors vs Hawks In Canada

Raptors fans can get free bets for tonight’s game against the Hawks at BetUS.

Below, we’ll go over how to claim up to $3,125 in free bets for the Raptors vs Hawks at BetUS.

Select the BetUS sports betting bonus on this page Click the link to claim the sports betting bonus Register to BetUS using valid account details Make a minimum qualifying deposit of $100 Claim your free betting bonus Place your free bet on the Raptors vs Hawks

For a list of free bets and sportsbook bonuses from the best betting sites in Canada, scroll down below.

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks — Game Information:

Date: February 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 pm EST

TV Coverage: TSN

Odds: TBD

Want to bet on the Raptors game tonight?

For a complete breakdown of the Raptors vs Hawks odds from BetUs, check out the check below.

Raptors vs Hawks Odds from BetUS Toronto Raptors Atlanta Hawks Moneyline TBD TBD Point Spread TBD TBD Total Over/Under

TBD

To learn more about how to bet on the Raptors vs Hawks in Canada and get up to $3,125 in sports betting bonuses at BetUS, scroll down below.

BetUS

125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 In Free Bets for the Raptor’s Game Tonight

With the best betting bonuses online, BetUs is great for Canadians looking to boost their bankroll. Canadians can claim a 125 percent deposit bonus of up to $3,125 in free bonus money to use on the Raptors vs Hawks game. The betting site also offers competitive NBA odds and an excellent loyalty program that rewards players for betting online.

To register for an account at BetUs and take advantage of the best betting bonus in Canada, click the button below.

New customers only. 125% bonus worth up to $3,125 on your first deposit. Must use promo code JOIN125 to receive the bonus. $100 minimum deposit. Terms and conditions apply. Play responsibly 18+

Have You Already Claimed Free Bets at BetUs?

For Canadians who’ve already claimed their welcome bonus at BetUs, don’t worry. There are other sports betting bonuses from industry-leading sportsbooks available for Raptors fans in Ontario.

Here are some of the other sportsbook bonuses available in Canada for the Raptors vs Hawks game.

Below, you’ll find up to $2,525 in free bets for the Raptors game tonight.

BetOnline Betting Bonus and Free Bets for Raptors vs Hawks:

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 Plus $25 Risk-Free Player Props Bet For The Raptors Hawks Game

BetOnline offers a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 for new members using promo code BOL100. New members can also cash in on multiple free bets worth up to $25 each including a risk-free player props bet and free live NBA bet. At BetOnline, members receive early access to NBA lines, reduced juice on NBA betting odds, and special account features like betting contests, and more.

To sign up to BetOnline and claim your free bonus cash, click the button below.

New customers only. New members receive a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Mus use promo code BOL1000 to claim free bonus money. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly 18+

MyBookie

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Betting Bonuses For Raptors vs Hawks

When it comes to finding the best Raptors odds, MyBookie is the best place to get started. Raptors fans are welcomed at MyBookie with a 100 percent welcome bonus offer worth up to $1,000. The sportsbook also features a wide variety of sports betting bonuses, contests, and great live NBA betting odds. With free bonus cash and excellent NBA odds, Canadians can use their free bets on the Raptors vs Hawks game for a chance to gain some profits.

To take advantage of the best NBA betting odds and welcome bonuses at MyBookie, click the button below.

New users only. 100% welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bonus cash. $50 minimum deposit. Terms and conditions apply. Play responsibly. 18+

Xbet

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 In Sports Betting Bonuses For The Raptors-Hawks Game

Canadians can sign up to XBet and cash in on a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500 to bet on the Raptors vs Hawks game. Use promo code XB100 to claim your free bonus cash. Xbet is a trusted sportsbook that offers a wide variety of markets and props. The sportsbook features competitive NBA odds, game lines, props, and more.

For new members only. Xbet matches 100% of your first deposit, up to $500. Use promo code XB100. $45 minimum deposit. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

Free NBA Picks For Raptors vs Hawks

Both of these teams are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. However, the difference is that Toronto will be coming off of a hard-fought overtime win against the Bulls. While the Raptors have won four in a row and Atlanta has been one of the hottest teams in the East winning 7 of its last 10 games. With the Raptors dealing with some fatigue in Friday night’s Eastern Conference matchup, take the Hawks to cover the spread at BetUS.

To claim your BetUS free bet on the Raptors vs Hawks game tonight, click the button below.

