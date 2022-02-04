NHL All-Star Game Free Bets in Manitoba

Get Free Bets on the NHL All-Star Game in MB | Manitoba Betting Bonuses

Now that single-event sports betting is legal, hockey fans can bet on the NHL All-Star Game in Manitoba for the first time. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Manitoba and claim up to $500 in free bets at XBet. We’ll also show you how to cash in on up to $5,125 in sports betting betting bonuses for the NHL All-Star Weekend.

For more information about the NHL All-Star Game, including NHL All-Star Game odds, scroll down below.

NHL All-Star Game — Game Information:

Game Time: 8:00 pm EST

TV Channel: ABC | Sportsnet | ESPN+

Want to bet on the 2022 NHL All-Star Game?

Get a complete breakdown of the NHL All-Star Game odds from BetOnline below.

NHL All-Star Game Odds from BetOnline Atlantic Metropolitan Moneyline -138 +125 Puck Line No NHL Puck Line Available No NHL Puck Line Available Total Over/Under

13.5

NHL All-Star Game Odds from BetOnline Pacific Central Moneyline -108 -102 Puck Line No NHL Puck Lines Available No NHL Puck Lines Available Total Over/Under

14

Scroll down to learn how to bet on the NHL All-Star Game in Manitoba and get up to $5,625 in betting bonuses.

How To Bet On The NHL All-Star Game in Manitoba

In Manitoba, hockey fans aren’t limited to betting with PlayNow. In fact, NHL fans in the province can cash in on better odds and bigger bonuses by betting with some of the top online sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll go over how to get started at XBet, which gives new members up to $500 in free bets for the NHL All-Star Game.

To learn how to bet on NHL games in Manitoba, read on below:

Select the XBet betting bonus on this page Click the button to claim the sports betting bonus Sign up to XBet with correct account information Make a qualifying deposit Receiver your free betting bonus Place your free bet in Manitoba

This year’s format is sure to add plenty of excitement for hockey fans that want to bet on the NHL All-Star Game.

Below, we’ll go over how to claim up to $500 in free bets in Manitoba from XBet, one of the best betting sites in Canada.

XBet – Free NHL Bets and Sportsbook Bonuses on Every Deposit

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 In Sports Betting Bonuses For The NHL All-Star Game

With competitive odds and a wide variety of sports betting contests, XBet has become one of the best NHL betting sites in Manitoba. At XBet, new members can double their first deposit and receive up to $500 in betting bonuses for NHL All-Star Weekend. Unlike most online sportsbooks, XBet also offers reload bonuses on every deposit after you sign up.

To claim your XBet sign up bonus, click the button below.

New customers only. XBet matches 100% of your first deposit, up to $500. Initial deposit only. 7x Rollover Requirement. Minimum deposit $45. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

Have You Already Claimed Free Bets at XBet?

XBet is one of the most popular offshore betting sites, so there’s a chance that readers have already claimed their sportsbook bonus.

Here are a few more betting bonuses available to residents in Manitoba that want to bet on the NHL online.

MyBookie – Sportsbook Bonus and Great NHL All-Star Game Odds

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Betting Bonuses For NHL All-Star Game

If you’re looking for a similar setup to XBet, but want a bigger betting bonus, MyBookie is the place to sign up. An experienced bookmaker, MyBookie offers early NHL odds and a wide variety of sportsbook bonuses, including a sign up bonus worth up to $1,000. New customers can receive double their first deposit at MyBookie or cash in on different promotions every day of the week after signing up.

To claim up to $1,000 in free bets, click the button below.

New customers only. Double your first deposit up to $1,000. $50 minimum deposit. 10x Rollover Requirement. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

BetOnline – Betting Bonus and Free Bets for NHL All-Star Game:

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 Plus $25 Risk-Free Player Props Bet For The NHL All-Star Game

While it doesn’t match 100 percent of your deposit, BetOnline is still one of the best betting sites. Not only does it offer great NHL odds, but BetOnline also gives members a chance to redeem up to three free bets after signing up. It gives away a $25 free bet for player props, a $25 free live bet, and a free bet using a mobile device worth up to $50. New members can also get 50 percent of their first deposit matched, up to $1,000.

To sign up for BetOnline and claim your free bets for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, scroll down below.

New customers only. BetOnline matches 50% of your first deposit, up to $1,0000. In order to receive the bonus, members must use promo code BOL1000 when making their deposit. Terms and conditions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

BetUS – The Best Betting Bonus in Canada for NHL All-Star Weekend

125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 In Free Bets for the NHL All-Star Game

With the best betting bonus and a loyalty rewards program that gives Canadians points for betting online, BetUS is one of the best places to bet on the NHL. Canadians can sign up to receive a 125% deposit bonus worth up to $3,125, by far the biggest betting bonus on our list. Hockey fans can also capitalize on competitive NHL odds or place bets on the winner of the Stanley Cup.

To sign up for BetUS and cash in on the best sports betting bonus in Manitoba, click the button below.

New customers only. Receive a 125% bonus worth up to $3,125 on your first deposit. $50 minimum deposit. The bonus is split into a 100% sports betting bonus worth up to $2,500 and a 25% casino bonus worth up to $625. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

About Nick Raffoul Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more. View all posts by Nick Raffoul

Read next