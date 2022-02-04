How to Bet on the NHL All-Star Game | Ontario Sportsbook Promotions

Marking the middle of the regular season, the NHL All-Star weekend brings together the best NHL players. Now that the sports gambling laws have opened up in Ontario, NHL fans can bet on their favorite players during the NHL All-Star Game. Hockey fans can cash in on some of the best NHL odds and sportsbook promotions at the top online betting sites in Ontario.

How To Bet On The NHL All-Star Game In Ontario

Hockey fans can claim free sportsbook promotions for the NHL All-Star Weekend tonight at BetOnline.

Below, we’ll go over how NHL fans can receive up to $1,000 in free bonus money at BetOnline for the NHL All-Star Game in Ontario.

Select the best sportsbook promotion on this page Click on the link to receive free bet offers Open an account at BetOnline using accurate account details Make a minimum deposit of $55 Cash in on your sports betting bonus Place your free sportsbook bonus on the NHL All-Star Game.

For more free bets and sportsbooks promotions from the best betting sites in Canada, scroll down below.

NHL All-Star Game Information:

Date: February 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 pm EST

TV Coverage: ABC or SN

Odds: TBD

Looking to bet on the NHL All-Star Game tonight?

For a complete breakdown of the NHL All-Star Game odds from BetOnline, check out the chart below.

NHL All-Star Game Odds from BetOnline Metropolitan Atlantic Moneyline +125 -138 Puck Line TBD TBD Total Over/Under

13.5

NHL All-Star Game Odds from BetOnline Central Pacific Moneyline -108 -102 Puck Line TBD TBD Total Over/Under

14

For more information about how to bet on the NHL All-Star Weekend in Ontario and claim $1,000 in free bet offers at BetOnline, scroll down below.

BetOnline Betting Bonus and Free Bets for NHL All-Star Game

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 in Free Bets

Hockey fans can maximize their winnings all season long at BetOnline with reduced juice on all NHL lines. New members can sign up to BetOnline for a 50 percent bonus up to 1,000 in free bets that can be used on the NHL All-Star Weekend. BetOnline also offers members a wide variety of sports betting bonuses, promotions, and more. Members also have early access to the best NHL lines and markets at BetOnline.

To open an account at BetOnline and cash in on $1,000 free bet offers, click the button below.

For first-time customers only. Receive up to $1,000 in free bets on your first deposit. Use promo code BOL1000 to claim bonus money. $55 minimum deposit. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly 18+

Have You Already Claimed Free Bets at BetOnline?

If you’ve already claimed the sportsbook promotion at BetOnline, don’t worry. Canadians can cash in on many other sports betting bonuses from the top online sportsbook in Ontario.

Here are some of the best sportsbook promotions available in Ontario.

Below, you’ll find up to $4625 in sports betting bonuses for the NHL All-Star Game.

BetUS

125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 In Free Bets for the NHL All-Star Game Tonight

For Canadians trying to cash in on the biggest sports betting bonus online, BetUs is their best bet. New users are welcomed at BetUs with a 125 percent deposit bonus worth up to $3,125. Hockey fans can boost their bankroll before placing their bets on the NHL All-Star Game tonight. BetUs also offers competitive NHL lines and an excellent loyalty program that rewards members for playing at BetUs.

To register for an account at BetUS and claim your free bets, click the button below.

New customers only. New members receive a 125% deposit bonus of up to $3,125. Must make a qualifying deposit of at least $100. Terms and conditions apply. Play responsibly 18+

MyBookie

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Betting Bonuses For NHL All-Star Weekend

A trusted online sportsbook, MyBookie offers new users a 100 percent welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first deposit. At MyBookie, members can capitalize on a wide variety of betting bonuses, contests and competitive NHL live betting odds. Canadians can take advantage of some of the best sports betting bonuses and great NHL live betting experience at MyBookie.

To sign up to MyBookie and receive $1,000 in free bet offers, click the button below.

New users only. 100% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bet offers. Must make a $50 qualifying deposit. Terms and conditions apply. Game responsibly. 18+

Xbet

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 In Sports Betting Bonuses For The NHL All-Star Game

When it comes to finding the best NHL odds, Xbet is tough to beat. XBet is one of the best sportsbooks in Ontario offering the most competitive NHL lines. At Xbet, new members can claim a 100 percent deposit bonus of up to $500 on their first deposit. By using promo code XB100, new members can cash in on free bets for the NHL All-Star weekend. The sportsbook also features a wide variety of promotions including sports reload bonuses for existing members.

New members only. Xbet offers a 100% deposit bonus of up to $500. Use promo code XB100. $45 minimum deposit. Terms and conditions apply. Play responsibly. 18+

NHL All-Star Game Pick

The 2022 NHL All-Star event will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Since T-Mobile Arena is home to the Las Vegas Knights, the Pacific team will have a home-ice advantage. Look to take the Pacific team on the moneyline in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday night.

