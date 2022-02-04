NFL Pro Bowl Odds and Lines for AFC vs NFC

You may have thought we had a weekend with no football outcoming. Luckily, we at least have the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday to carry us over into Super Bowl week. The Pro Bowl rosters have been set, and the celebration of many of the NFL’s top players will take place on Sunday. It’s possible you don’t have much excitement for the game on Sunday. You’re not alone in that sentiment. That is why many will be betting on the NFL odds to raise the level of excitement.

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl odds have finally been released on BetOnline Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the odds and info for the game, as well as the past Pro Bowl results.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl Game Info

AFC vs. NFC

Start Time: 3 p.m. EST

Venue: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

Coverage: ESPN/ABC



NFL Pro Bowl Odds

Moneyline: AFC: (-120) | NFC: (+100)

Spread: AFC: -1.5 (-110) | NFC: +1.5 (-110)

Total: 62.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Past NFL Pro Bowl Results

Season Winner Pts Loser Pts 2019 AFC 38 NFC 33 2018 AFC 26 NFC 7 2017 AFC 24 NFC 23 2016 AFC 20 NFC 13 2015 Irvin 49 Rice 27 2014 Irvin 32 Carter 28 2013 Rice 22 Sanders 21 2012 NFC 62 AFC 35 2011 AFC 59 NFC 41 2010 NFC 55 AFC 41 2009 AFC 41 NFC 34 2008 NFC 30 AFC 21 2007 NFC 42 AFC 30 2006 AFC 31 NFC 28 2005 NFC 23 AFC 17

