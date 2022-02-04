eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

NFL Pro Bowl Odds and Lines for AFC vs NFC

Zach Brunner
Last updated

NFL Pro Bowl Odds

You may have thought we had a weekend with no football outcoming. Luckily, we at least have the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday to carry us over into Super Bowl week. The Pro Bowl rosters have been set, and the celebration of many of the NFL’s top players will take place on Sunday. It’s possible you don’t have much excitement for the game on Sunday. You’re not alone in that sentiment. That is why many will be betting on the NFL odds to raise the level of excitement.

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl odds have finally been released on BetOnline Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the odds and info for the game, as well as the past Pro Bowl results.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl Game Info

AFC vs. NFC
Start Time: 3 p.m. EST
Venue: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV
Coverage: ESPN/ABC

NFL Pro Bowl Odds

Moneyline: AFC: (-120) | NFC: (+100)
Spread: AFC: -1.5 (-110) | NFC: +1.5 (-110)
Total: 62.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Past NFL Pro Bowl Results

Season Winner Pts Loser Pts
2019 AFC 38 NFC 33
2018 AFC 26 NFC 7
2017 AFC 24 NFC 23
2016 AFC 20 NFC 13
2015 Irvin 49 Rice 27
2014 Irvin 32 Carter 28
2013 Rice 22 Sanders 21
2012 NFC 62 AFC 35
2011 AFC 59 NFC 41
2010 NFC 55 AFC 41
2009 AFC 41 NFC 34
2008 NFC 30 AFC 21
2007 NFC 42 AFC 30
2006 AFC 31 NFC 28
2005 NFC 23 AFC 17
About Zach Brunner

Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either.

