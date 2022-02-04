NFL Pro Bowl Odds and Lines for AFC vs NFC

You may have thought we had a weekend with no football outcoming. Luckily, we at least have the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday to carry us over into Super Bowl week. The Pro Bowl rosters have been set, and the celebration of many of the NFL’s top players will take place on Sunday. It’s possible you don’t have much excitement for the game on Sunday. You’re not alone in that sentiment. That is why many will be betting on the NFL odds to raise the level of excitement.
The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl odds have finally been released on BetOnline Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the odds and info for the game, as well as the past Pro Bowl results.
2022 NFL Pro Bowl Game Info
AFC vs. NFC
Start Time: 3 p.m. EST
Venue: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV
Coverage: ESPN/ABC
NFL Pro Bowl Odds
Moneyline: AFC: (-120) | NFC: (+100)
Spread: AFC: -1.5 (-110) | NFC: +1.5 (-110)
Total: 62.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Past NFL Pro Bowl Results
|Season
|Winner
|Pts
|Loser
|Pts
|2019
|AFC
|38
|NFC
|33
|2018
|AFC
|26
|NFC
|7
|2017
|AFC
|24
|NFC
|23
|2016
|AFC
|20
|NFC
|13
|2015
|Irvin
|49
|Rice
|27
|2014
|Irvin
|32
|Carter
|28
|2013
|Rice
|22
|Sanders
|21
|2012
|NFC
|62
|AFC
|35
|2011
|AFC
|59
|NFC
|41
|2010
|NFC
|55
|AFC
|41
|2009
|AFC
|41
|NFC
|34
|2008
|NFC
|30
|AFC
|21
|2007
|NFC
|42
|AFC
|30
|2006
|AFC
|31
|NFC
|28
|2005
|NFC
|23
|AFC
|17
