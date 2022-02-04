NHL All-Star Game Betting Odds and Sportsbook Bonuses

The NHL All-Star weekend is finally upon us! This always entertaining event did not get to take place in 2021, so fans are ready and excited to see the best players in the world all in action on the same sheet of ice.

The weekend kicks off tonight with the NHL All-Stars Skills Challenge, featuring two brand new Las Vegas-themed events. The NHL All-Star Game itself will take place Saturday afternoon, as the Metropolitan and Atlantic Divisions continue the search for their first-ever All-Star Game victory.

There are multiple NHL sportsbooks offering NHL All-Star Game odds. Let’s take a look at the different NHL All-Star Game odds and how you can take advantage of the free bet offers we have for you.

NHL All-Star Game:

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022

TV Coverage: 3:00PM EST. on ABC, ESPN+ and Sportsnet

Live Event: Doors 10:45AM / Event 12:00PM PST

NHL All-Star Game Odds – BetOnline:

Game One: Metropolitan (+113) vs Atlantic (-125) / 13.5 Total: Over (+116) | Under (-128)

Game Two: Central (-108) vs Pacific (-102) / 14 Total: Over (-109) | Under (-101)

Championship Game: TBD

BetOnline NHL Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these 2022 NHL All-Star Game betting offers using the BetOnline promo code. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your NHL bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

NHL All-Star Game Odds – BetUS:

Game One: Metropolitan (-110) vs Atlantic (-110) / 13.5 Total: Over (EVEN) | Under (-120)

Game Two: Central (-115) vs Pacific (-105) / 14 Total: Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Championship Game: TBD

BetUS NHL Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these NHL All-Star Game betting offers using the BetUS NHL promo code. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets! The bets are split up to $2500 for sports and another $625 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money. This is one of the best offers in the industry going!

New members only. $100 min deposit. Receive a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets from BetUS, split between $2500 for sports and $625 for casino. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

NHL All-Star Game Odds – Bovada:

Outright Winner:

Pacific Division +270

Atlantic Division +270

Metropolitan Division +290

Central Division +290

Bovada NHL Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these NHL All-Star Game betting offers using the Bovada promo code. Those looking to claim NHL betting promo from Bovada for the NHL All-Star Game will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

Bonus can be claimed only once per user on only on their first deposit of min $20, using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Bovada matches 75% of the first deposit of this method up to $750. You can use the free bets on sport, wager type and odds. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

