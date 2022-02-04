NHL All-Star Rosters and Game Format

The puck is set to drop on the NHL All-Star Game tomorrow afternoon in Las Vegas! The NHL All-Star rosters are going to look much different than in any year past. This is simply because the NHL has a remarkable group of young talent, resulting in 19 first-time NHL All-Stars.

The format remains the same as in recent years. There will be three total games played in the 3 on 3 style. NHL All-Star rosters will be made up of nine skaters and two goalies representing their respective divisions.

Since starting this format in 2016, neither the Metropolitan or Atlantic Divisions have been able to win the NHL All-Star Game. Let’s take a look at this year’s NHL All-Star rosters for each division.

NHL All-Star Rosters

Metropolitan Division – Two Time Winner (# of All-Star appearances)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)*

F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH (2nd)+

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

F Tom Wilson, WSH (1st)++

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

+ replaced NYR D Adam Fox (injury)

++ replaced WSH F Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocol)

* Fan-elected captain

Atlantic Division (# of All-Star appearances)

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)*

F Steven Stamkos, TBL (7th)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (2nd)+

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

+ replaced OTT F Drake Batherson (injury)

* Fan-elected captain

Central Division (# of All-Star appearances)

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)*

D Roman Josi, NSH (4th)+

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

+ replaced COL F Nathan MacKinnon (injury)

* Fan-elected captain

Pacific Division – Three Time Winner (# of All-Star appearances)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)

F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)

F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)

F Jonathan Marchessault, VGK (1st)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th)*

F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)

F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)

F Troy Terry, ANA (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)

G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)

G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)

* Fan-elected captain

