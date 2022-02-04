NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds

Though every major sport has an all-star skills challenge of some sort at their respective all-star weekend, it is hard to argue that the NHL does not have the best event as a whole. Yes, the home run derby and three-point contest are always very exciting, but the NHL All-Star Skills Challenge has multiple great events that are equally exciting and always extremely competitive.

Lucky for you, we have a Bovada promo code you can use for free bets when looking at the NHL All-Star Weekend. This year’s skills challenge will feature all your favorite traditional events such as fastest skater, goalie save streak, hardest shot, accuracy shooting and the breakaway challenge, as well as two brand new Las Vegas, themed challenges called the fountain faceoff and 21 in ’22.

Let’s take a look at the full list of NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds.

NHL All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge:

When: Friday, February 4, 2022

TV Coverage: 7:30PM EST. on ESPN and Sportsnet

Live Event: Doors 3:15 / Event 4:30PM PST.

NHL Odds – Fastest Skater:

Connor McDavid (EDM) +105

Cale Makar (COL) +400

Dylan Larkin (DET) +425

Jordan Kyrou (STL) +1100

Chris Kreider (NYR) +1100

Kyle Connor (WPG) +1400

Evgeny Kuznetsov (WSH) +1800

Adrian Kempe (LAK) +2200

NHL Odds – Goalie Save Streak:

Jack Campbell (TOR) +400

Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB) +450

Frederik Andersen (CAR) +500

Juuse Saros (NSH) +500

Tristan Jarry (PIT) +600

John Gibson (ANA) +700

Thatcher Demko (VAN) +750

Cam Talbot (MIN) +900

NHL Odds – Hardest Shot:

Victor Hedman (TB) +105

Adam Pelech (NYI) +220

Tom Wilson (WSH) +400

Timo Meier (SJS) +400

NHL Odds – Accuracy Shooting:

Leon Draisaitl (EDM) +350

Johnny Gaudreau (CGY) +550

Sebastian Aho (CAR) +550

Patrice Bergeron (BOS) +550

Jake Guentzel (PIT) +700

Troy Terry (ANA) +700

Clayton Keller (ARI) +1000

Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) +1000

Jonathan Marchessault (VGK) +1000

NHL Odds – Breakaway Challenge:

Kirill Kaprizov (MIN) +190

Trevor Zegras (ANA) +200

Alex DeBrincat (CHI) +400

Jack Hughes (NJD) +400

Alex Pietrangelo (STL) +700

NHL Odds – Fountain Faceoff:

Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) +350

Mark Stone (VGK) +400

Claude Giroux (PHI) +450

Jordan Eberle (NYI) +650

Roman Josi (NSH) +650

Nick Suzuki (MTL) +650

Zach Werenski (CBJ) +800

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (Team USA) +1000

NHL Challenge Odds – 21 in ’22:

Auston Matthews (TOR) +220

Steven Stamkos (TB) +295

Nazem Kadri (COL) +290

Brady Tkachuk (OTT) +375

Joe Pavelski (DAL) +475

