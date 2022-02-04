Though every major sport has an all-star skills challenge of some sort at their respective all-star weekend, it is hard to argue that the NHL does not have the best event as a whole. Yes, the home run derby and three-point contest are always very exciting, but the NHL All-Star Skills Challenge has multiple great events that are equally exciting and always extremely competitive.
Lucky for you, we have a Bovada promo code you can use for free bets when looking at the NHL All-Star Weekend. This year’s skills challenge will feature all your favorite traditional events such as fastest skater, goalie save streak, hardest shot, accuracy shooting and the breakaway challenge, as well as two brand new Las Vegas, themed challenges called the fountain faceoff and 21 in ’22.
Let’s take a look at the full list of NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds.
NHL All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge:
When: Friday, February 4, 2022
TV Coverage: 7:30PM EST. on ESPN and Sportsnet
Live Event: Doors 3:15 / Event 4:30PM PST.
NHL All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge Odds:
NHL Odds – Fastest Skater:
- Connor McDavid (EDM) +105
- Cale Makar (COL) +400
- Dylan Larkin (DET) +425
- Jordan Kyrou (STL) +1100
- Chris Kreider (NYR) +1100
- Kyle Connor (WPG) +1400
- Evgeny Kuznetsov (WSH) +1800
- Adrian Kempe (LAK) +2200
NHL Odds – Goalie Save Streak:
- Jack Campbell (TOR) +400
- Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB) +450
- Frederik Andersen (CAR) +500
- Juuse Saros (NSH) +500
- Tristan Jarry (PIT) +600
- John Gibson (ANA) +700
- Thatcher Demko (VAN) +750
- Cam Talbot (MIN) +900
NHL Odds – Hardest Shot:
- Victor Hedman (TB) +105
- Adam Pelech (NYI) +220
- Tom Wilson (WSH) +400
- Timo Meier (SJS) +400
NHL Odds – Accuracy Shooting:
- Leon Draisaitl (EDM) +350
- Johnny Gaudreau (CGY) +550
- Sebastian Aho (CAR) +550
- Patrice Bergeron (BOS) +550
- Jake Guentzel (PIT) +700
- Troy Terry (ANA) +700
- Clayton Keller (ARI) +1000
- Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) +1000
- Jonathan Marchessault (VGK) +1000
NHL Odds – Breakaway Challenge:
- Kirill Kaprizov (MIN) +190
- Trevor Zegras (ANA) +200
- Alex DeBrincat (CHI) +400
- Jack Hughes (NJD) +400
- Alex Pietrangelo (STL) +700
NHL Odds – Fountain Faceoff:
- Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) +350
- Mark Stone (VGK) +400
- Claude Giroux (PHI) +450
- Jordan Eberle (NYI) +650
- Roman Josi (NSH) +650
- Nick Suzuki (MTL) +650
- Zach Werenski (CBJ) +800
- Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (Team USA) +1000
NHL Challenge Odds – 21 in ’22:
- Auston Matthews (TOR) +220
- Steven Stamkos (TB) +295
- Nazem Kadri (COL) +290
- Brady Tkachuk (OTT) +375
- Joe Pavelski (DAL) +475
