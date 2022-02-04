eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Feb 4/22

Jeff Fox
Last updated

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Feb 4/22

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The UFC Heavyweight Rankings.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Feb 4/22

Mar 27, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stipe Miocic punches Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank
1 1 1 Francis Ngannou 829
2 2 3 Stipe Miocic 614
3 3 2 Ciryl Gane 402.5
4 4 4 Derrick Lewis 336
5 5 5 Curtis Blaydes 305
6 6 12 Tai Tuivasa 245
7 7 11 Tom Aspinall 230
8 8 6 Alexander Volkov 215.5
9 9 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 203
10 10 8 Chris Daukaus 194
11 11 Alexandr Romanov 157
12 12 9 Shamil Abdurakhimov 128
13 14 16 Sergei Pavlovich 118
14 13 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 113
15 15 10 Marcin Tybura 106.5
16 16 Tanner Boser 100
17 17 Ovince Saint Preux 97
18 18 Aleksei Oleinik 96
18 18 Sergey Spivak 96
20 20 Ben Rothwell 93
21 21 15 Walt Harris 87.5
22 22 Greg Hardy 86
22 22 Ilir Latifi 86
24 NR Alexander Gustafsson 80
25 24 Andrei Arlovski 77
26 NR 14 Blagoy Ivanov 67
27 26 Don’Tale Mayes 49
27 26 Juan Espino 49
29 NR Rodrigo Nascimento 36
30 25 Chase Sherman 31.5
31 28 Justin Tafa 30
32 29 13 Augusto Sakai 28
33 33 Jake Collier 22
34 31 Jarjis Danho 20
35 32 Parker Porter 19
36 34 Chris Barnett 10
37 35 Jared Vanderaa 9
37 35 Josh Parisian 9
39 37 Alan Baudot 0
39 37 Harry Hunsucker 0
39 37 Philipe Lins 0

 

Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

About Jeff Fox

Read next
Get Free Bets on the NHL All-Star Game in MB | Manitoba Betting Bonuses

Get Free Bets on the NHL All-Star Game in MB | Manitoba Betting Bonuses
Nick Raffoul Nick Raffoul February 4th, 2022

Now that single-event sports betting is legal, hockey fans can bet on the NHL All-Star Game in Manitoba for the first time. In this article,...

Related news