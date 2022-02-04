UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Feb 4/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Heavyweight Rankings.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 1 Francis Ngannou 829 2 2 3 Stipe Miocic 614 3 3 2 Ciryl Gane 402.5 4 4 4 Derrick Lewis 336 5 5 5 Curtis Blaydes 305 6 6 12 Tai Tuivasa 245 7 7 11 Tom Aspinall 230 8 8 6 Alexander Volkov 215.5 9 9 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 203 10 10 8 Chris Daukaus 194 11 11 Alexandr Romanov 157 12 12 9 Shamil Abdurakhimov 128 13 14 16 Sergei Pavlovich 118 14 13 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 113 15 15 10 Marcin Tybura 106.5 16 16 Tanner Boser 100 17 17 Ovince Saint Preux 97 18 18 Aleksei Oleinik 96 18 18 Sergey Spivak 96 20 20 Ben Rothwell 93 21 21 15 Walt Harris 87.5 22 22 Greg Hardy 86 22 22 Ilir Latifi 86 24 NR Alexander Gustafsson 80 25 24 Andrei Arlovski 77 26 NR 14 Blagoy Ivanov 67 27 26 Don’Tale Mayes 49 27 26 Juan Espino 49 29 NR Rodrigo Nascimento 36 30 25 Chase Sherman 31.5 31 28 Justin Tafa 30 32 29 13 Augusto Sakai 28 33 33 Jake Collier 22 34 31 Jarjis Danho 20 35 32 Parker Porter 19 36 34 Chris Barnett 10 37 35 Jared Vanderaa 9 37 35 Josh Parisian 9 39 37 Alan Baudot 0 39 37 Harry Hunsucker 0 39 37 Philipe Lins 0

Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings



