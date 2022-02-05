BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offer NFL Pro Bowl

It’s a sad time of the year to be a football fan and gambler, as there is just one NFL game left in the entire season. However, despite some of its flaws, we still have the NFL Pro Bowl game, which is football after all. The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters and replacements are set. With some of the competitive questions and silliness that goes on during the NFL Pro Bowl game, you may not feel like risking a ton of your hard-earned money on a game that can often be a crapshoot. Luckily, we have a BetOnline promo code and betting offers for you to claim. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim!

2022 NFL Pro Bowl schedule

Who: AFC vs. NFC

Where: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

When: Sunday, Feb. 6, 3PM EST

Coverage: ESPN/ABC

BetOnline NFL Pro Bowl Betting Odds

Moneyline: AFC: (-119) | NFC: (-101)

Spread: AFC: -1.5 (-110) | NFL: +1.5 (-110)

Total: 63.5 — Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

BetOnline NFL Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these NFL Pro Bowl betting offers using the BetOnline NFL promo code. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your Pro-Bowl bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

How to claim the Pro Bowl free bets and NFL promo

Claiming the BetOnline NFL promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to BetOnline

Sign up with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetOnline

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

With the NFC and AFC set to do battle tomorrow afternoon, isn’t much time to claim these NFL promo offers. So head on over the BetOnline Sportsbook!

