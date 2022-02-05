BetUS Promo Code and 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Betting Offer

It’s a sad time of the year to be a football fan and gambler, as there is just one NFL game left in the entire season. However, despite some of its flaws, we still have the NFL Pro Bowl game, which is football after all. The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters and replacements are set. With some of the competitive questions and silliness that goes on during the NFL Pro Bowl game, you may not feel like risking a ton of your hard-earned money on a game that can often be a crapshoot. Luckily, we have a BetUS promo code and betting offers for you to claim. Most of all, we have free money for you to claim!

2022 NFL Pro Bowl schedule

Who: AFC vs. NFC

Where: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

When: Sunday, Feb. 6, 3PM EST

Coverage: ESPN/ABC

BetUS NFL Pro Bowl Betting Odds

Moneyline: AFC: (-) | NFC: (-)

Spread: AFC: -1 (-110) | NFL: +1 (-110)

Total: 63 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Team Total: AFC: 31.5 – Over (-120) | Under (-110) / NFC: 31 – Over (-115) | Under (-115)

BetUS NFL Promo Code and Betting Offer

You absolutely should take advantage of these NFL Pro-Bowl betting offers using the BetUS NFL promo code. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets! The bets are split up to $2500 for sports and another $625 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money. This is one of the best offers in the industry going!

New members only. $100 min deposit. Receive a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets from BetUS, split between $2500 for sports and $625 for casino. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

How to claim the Pro Bowl free bets

Claiming the BetUS NFL promo is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to BetUS

Sign up with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetUS

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

With the NFC and AFC set to do battle tomorrow afternoon, isn’t much time to claim these NFL promo offers. So head on over the BetUS Sportsbook!

