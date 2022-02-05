Sean Strickland Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – W (McDaniel) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Munoz vs Mousasi – May 31/14 – W (Barnatt) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir – L (Ponzinibbio) – $17,000*

UFC Fight Night: Mir vs Duffee – Jul 15/15 – W (Araujo) – $36,500 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Cowboy – Feb 21/16 – W (Garcia) – $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – W (Breese) – $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – L (Usman) – $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – W (McGee) – $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 224 – May 12/18 – L (dos Santos) – $39,000 ($34,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27/18 – W (Taleb) – $73,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31/20 – W (Marshman) – $96,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $6,000 from Marshman for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos – Nov 14/20 – W (Allen) – $144,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1/21 – W (Jotko) – $99,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland – Jul 31/21 – W (Hall) – $131,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland – Feb 5/22 – W (Hermansson) – $141,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $1,012,000

