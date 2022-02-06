eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Alexis Davis Career Earnings

Jeff Fox
Last updated

(partial Strikeforce & UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

 

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce: Barnett vs Kharitonov – Sept 10/11 – W (Nunes) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Tate vs Rousey – Mar 3/12 – L (Kaufman) – $4,000

UFC 161 – Jun 15/13 – W (Sexton) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – W (Carmouche) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 170 – Feb 22/14 – W (Eye) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC 175 – Jul 5/14 – L (Rousey) – $24,000

UFC 186 – Apr 25/15 – W (Kaufman) – $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)*

TUF 24 Finale – Dec 3/16 – L (McMann) –  $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov – Apr 22/17 – W (Dandois) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega – Dec 9/17 – W (Carmouche) – $74,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – Jul 28/18 – L (Chookagian) – $47,000 ($37,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23/19 – L (Maia) – $47,000 ($37,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 240 – Jul 27/19 – L (Araujo) – $47,000 ($37,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27/21 – W (Mazo) – $84,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 263 – Jun 12/21 – L (Kianzad) – $59,000 ($43,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland – Feb 5/22 – W (Stoliarenko) – $116,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $705,000

 

About Jeff Fox

Jeff Fox is a veteran sportswriter with over a decade experience, mainly concentrating on mixed martial arts and basketball. He is the editor-in-chief of The MMA Manifesto.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

