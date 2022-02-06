eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Jack Hermansson Career Earnings

Jeff Fox
Last updated

jack hermansson career earnings

 

Jack Hermansson Career Earnings

UFC fights only, *denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Arlovski vs BarnettSept 3/16 – W (Askham) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bader vs Nogueira 2 – Nov 19/16 – L (Ferreira) – $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28/17 – W (Nicholson) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs Moreno – Aug 5/17 – W (Scott) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – L (Santos) – $21,500 ($19,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 224 – May 12/18 – W (Leites) – $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 14/18 – W (Meerschaert) – $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30/19 – W (Branch) – $117,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Jacare) – $87,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28/19 – L (Cannonier) – $75,000 ($70,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2Jul 18/20 – W (Gasetlum) – $150,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori – Dec 5/20 – L (Vettori) – $135,000 ($75,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22/21 – W (Shahbazyan) – $161,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland – Feb 5/22 – L (Strickland) – $91,000 ($80,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,021,500

 

About Jeff Fox

Jeff Fox is a veteran sportswriter with over a decade experience, mainly concentrating on mixed martial arts and basketball. He is the editor-in-chief of The MMA Manifesto.

Jeff Fox February 6th, 2022

Sean Strickland got the biggest win of his career tonight in Las Vegas and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland....

